‘She was right to leave her BF’!: Sabrina Carpenter dazzles on tour once again but this time she’s upstaged by a fan’s hilarious sign

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet tour is a huge success and every venue she plays in has a real vibe. The “Please Please Please” star continues to dazzle fans with her bold, lingerie-inspired wardrobe packed with glitter and gems, but her fans have also impressed her with their cheerful attitudes and great energy.

Carpenter recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her concerts, which show her onstage and highlight some of her cute looks. But she also spotlighted the crowd, one fan in particular, who got everyone’s attention for the epic sign she held. It reads, “I dumped my BF because he didn’t like your music.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s fans react to her Instagram post spotlighting the awesome energy of her fans

Fans have reacted to the post by flooding the comment section. While most messages praise the entertainer for her beauty and skills, many have also focused on the fan holding up the sign and how her decision was “iconic.”

“The girl who dumped her bf is iconic,” a comment states. “She was right to leave her bf,” another reaction reads. Other comments include, “omg the ‘I dumped my bf cause he didn’t like your music’ sign is priceless,” “sign was so funny,” and “the second slide!!”

Now, there is only one question left for us to ask: did this fan ditch her significant other because he really didn’t like Sabrina Carpenter’s music, or was her sign a clever nod to a statement the singer made earlier this year?

Carpenter is dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan, but earlier this year, fans were convinced she had dumped him. The breakup rumors started after the “Taste” singer made a TikTok in August showing her blowing a kiss to the camera and waving goodbye. The text onscreen read: “me saying goodbye to him bc I wasn’t his #1 streamed artist.” Of course, fans freaked out and started asking multiple questions about Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship. Comments at the time included “Ran to the Instagram on all fours to see if Barry got the boot,” “barry you better have ur girl on repeat or else,” and “BARRY WHEN I CATCH YOU BARRY.”

Carpenter was teasing fans, and she knows precisely how to elicit a reaction because last time we checked, they are still going strong, so there is no need to worry! Earlier this month, the actor reacted to the news that Carpenter was nominated for multiple Grammy awards, showing his support and seemingly confirming that they are a couple. “Brilliant, brilliant. I know, absolutely brilliant, six nominations! I’m really, really happy for her,” Keoghan said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I gotta get on the phone soon. Don’t put me on the spot, lads.”

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter are already starting to mourn the end of her North American tour, but those in the United Kingdom and Europe will be able to see the singer in action next year. While the Short ‘n Sweet tour is far from over and is set to end on March 26, 2025, fans already feel it has gone too quickly! Some of the highlights over the months have included her heart-shaped toilet seat, her cheeky thigh tattoos, and collaborations with Christina Aguilera (although not everyone has been pleased to see the singer making guest appearances).

