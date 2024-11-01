They should make a day dedicated to Sabrina Carpenter’: Sabrina Carpenter gives fans a cheeky glimpse at her tattoo through sheer nylon and sequins

Sabrina Carpenter is everywhere you look as she continues to command attention both on the stage and off. The “Taste” singer’s star is rising, and she is one of the hottest talents. It’s safe to say fans can’t get enough of her, and lucky for us, she is willing to share a glimpse into her life with behind-the-scenes photos taken from her highly sought-after Short N’ Sweet tour.

Her latest update was just what we needed: a stunning collection of photos showcasing her outfits and reminding us that lingerie-inspired looks can celebrate the feminine form and make you feel sexy and confident. Carpenter teased fans with the caption of her recent post, writing, “i know a bedazzled towel hate to see me comin’,” and informed fans who would be attending her Dallas show to dress up. It’s true, the bedazzled towel is a head-turner, but it was her sequined royal blue bodysuit, complete with lace suspenders and nude nylon stockings, that caught our attention!

Sabrina Carpenter continues to dazzle us with her sparkly outfits

The entertainer also shared a close-up look at her thigh tattoo, which reads: “Play em like a slot machine.” It’s cheeky, and we love it as it perfectly captures Carpenter’s feisty personality. As with everything she posts on Instagram for her 41.8 million followers to see, the post has attracted a lot of attention from fans eager to share their thoughts.

Some comments praise the “Please Please Please” singer for her beauty. Others have shared their excitement about her tour and how they will see her on various dates. A few of our favorite reactions include, “IMAGINE BEING THIS PERFECT,” “THE COLOR!!! THE CAPTION!!! You really slayed!!,” and “How can you look gorgeous in every single color?? Omgggg.”

The last question is on point because Carpenter is celebrated for bringing back retro fashion. Still, she is also incredibly adventurous with her outfit choices, and the bold colors (from butter yellow to hot pink) have paid off. We know it’s much safer to stick to the neutral hues that are timeless and universally flattering, but the singer is willing to take a risk with her outfits, which is part of why they are so great! These saturated hues are also more forgiving when it comes to stains or sweat, so not only is this a daring choice, but it’s also smart.

We love that Sabrina Carpenter is so unapologetic about who she is, whether it is her skimpy clothing, the seductive dance moves, or her cheeky lyrics; she knows who she is and is not going to let anyone tell her otherwise — even if this does sometimes result in shock. “My fans online are like, I can’t believe she’s bending over in front of her grandparents!” Carpenter told Time magazine in an October 2024 interview. “I’m like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here.”

In the same chat, she discussed embracing her femininity. “Femininity is something that I’ve always embraced. And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f***, then that’s what that means,” she said. At this point, it is no surprise that she slays every.single.time!

