‘Gawd no wonder Barry is obsessed with her’: Sabrina Carpenter’s on-tour outfits range from black lace to skimpy red lingerie and fans are eating it up

Sabrina Carpenter has proven herself a force to be reckoned with as she continues to gain recognition for her musical talents. As she embarks on her Short n’ Sweet tour (which began at the end of September and has been met with great enthusiasm and demand), she has everyone talking about her outfit choices, many of which are lingerie-inspired.

The “Please Please Please” singer recently took to Instagram to share her looks with her 41.5 million followers. She posted a bunch of pictures and highlighted some of her most exciting outfits, including a fitted black lace catsuit and a red babydoll dress complete with a matching red garter. We also can’t help but notice the platform Mary Jane heels, the knee-high boots, and the sheer volume of sparkles that have found their way into her wardrobe! Unsurprisingly, fans have a lot to say about the sexy display, and the post’s comment section has been flooded with replies, ranging from heart emojis and “wows” to more eloquent messages about how Carpenter is everything!

“Oh, she leaves quite an impression,” a fan wrote, quoting the singer’s “Taste” lyrics. “The catsuit let’s me experience the performance so differently. But the daring dance move during fast times is fantastic,” another fan shared.

Carpenter has also been compared to a “real life Barbie,” and her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, has been getting a mention for what a lucky man he is. “Gawd no wonder Barry is obsessed with her,” a fan wrote — and let’s be honest, they’re not wrong.

Sabrina Carpenter hasn’t won over everyone with her tour outfits — but she doesn’t care

Sabrina Carpenter is turning heads with her performance, but some believe her outfit choices are a little too risqué, given how similar they are to pieces you would typically find in your underwear drawer. But what’s the problem with showing a little skin onstage or getting creative with meters and meters of lace? Most of us will agree that this should be a nonissue, but the star has had to defend her wardrobe choices.

Addressing the chatter in a recent interview with Time magazine, Carpenter makes no apologies (one of the reasons to love her) and spoke about embracing her sensuality. “Femininity is something that I’ve always embraced. And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f***, then that’s what that means,” she said.

Carpenter has worked with designers and her stylist, Jared Ellner, to bring her visions to life, and in the process, she has made us all aware of what makes for a good show (and her understanding of how sex, or rather, confidence, sells).

Still, how does she feel about the criticism of her outfits, especially harsh comments from women who think she is not being the best role model to a younger generation of girls? “You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.” Preach, sister!

