Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan still together?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and for celebrity love life hounds, they were the gift that kept on giving. With multiple appearances together, the actor supporting her on her tour, and starring in her music video, it seemed to fans that Sabrina finally found her match. However, there were some rumors that the two called it quits, although she specifically warned him not to embarrass her. So, did he?

The “Espresso” singer is breaking records with her latest album, Short ‘n Sweet, and several tracks were inspired by her relationship with Keoghan. Aside from “Please Please Please,” which stars none other than Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, another song fans believe is about him is “Bed Chem.” The banger addresses their insane chemistry, and led fans to believe the song might be about the Irish actor. The lyric “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” seems to be suggestive enough, as it references Keoghan’s white jacket at the Givency’s Spring-Summer 2024 show, and his Irish accent.

While her latest album wasn’t as filled with references to her recent boyfriend as we might’ve liked, she spent many tracks referencing her situationship with Shawn Mendes and his on-and-off again relationship with Camila Cabello, and recent rumors seemed to indicate the two might’ve broken up.

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up?

The short answer is no, you don’t need to worry about one of the hottest couples of our time, because they’re still together. Keoghan proved many times he could match her freak, highlighted by their music video together, where Sabrina literally sings about an actor who can embarrass her. The rumors that Carpenter and Keoghan broke up started on Aug. 18, after Sabrina posted a cryptic TikTok video featuring her song “Please Please Please,” blowing a kiss to the camera, with a text on top of the video writing, “me saying goodbye to him because I wasn’t his #1 streamed artist.”

However, Sabrina is known for her dark humor, and it looks like they are still together. On Aug. 27, Keoghan commented on Bratz’s IG post, which debuted new dolls based on Carpenter’s new music video “Taste,” starring Jenna Ortega. The actor wrote, “Can I have one?”

However, sources told PEOPLE that the two are keeping things casual, and that they have an “on-and-off” relationship. Amid the breakup rumors, Keoghan liked Carpenter’s flirty Instagram post, where she posed wearing baby blue lingerie.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship timeline

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan sparked relationship rumors in late 2023, shortly after meeting. The two first met on Sept. 28, 2023, during Paris Fashion Week. Carpenter had previously attended an advance screening of Keoghan’s film Saltburn on Sept. 20, 2023, so she knew who he was. They didn’t take long to connect, as they were spotted together in early December 2023. For the next couple of months, they were spotted together several times, and made their first public appearance together at a Grammys afterparty.

Spotted at our #Grammys after party: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter. See more celebs at Bar Marmont with fellow hosts @MarkRonson and @Gucci. https://t.co/QXDOkYMN3L pic.twitter.com/3E0wyh2Jl1 — W Magazine (@wmag) February 6, 2024

They officially confirmed their relationship ahead of Valentine’s Day, and Keoghan went to support Sabrina as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Mar. 10. Keoghan later supported Carpenter at Coachella, and they attended the Met Gala together, although they didn’t walk the red carpet together. Keoghan’s last comment on her posts was on Aug. 29, when Carpenter announced a new surprise song called “Busy Woman.” He wrote, “Lets feckin go!! 🔥🥵”

We love a king who fully appreciates his queen, and Keoghan does that for Carpenter.

