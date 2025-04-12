‘Exhausted’ Prince Harry declares he’s been ‘trapped’ in his worst nightmare

Who would have thought that escaping the gilded cage of royal life would lead to another kind of trap? The Duke of Sussex now finds himself caught in a security nightmare that apparently keeps him up at night. So much for California dreaming.

Prince Harry has spent two grueling days at London’s Royal Courts of Justice fighting for what he considers his family’s fundamental right to safety. Emerging visibly worn down from the proceedings, the 40-year-old royal told reporters he feels “exhausted and overwhelmed” by the ongoing legal battle to reinstate the official security protection that was stripped away when he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The crux of Harry’s appeal centers on the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) decision to downgrade his security classification upon his exit from working royal life. Since then, the Duke has maintained that his family faces unique threats due to their high profile and his military service in Afghanistan. Court documents reveal that Harry’s legal team has presented evidence of specific threats against the Sussexes that they argue warrant continued high-level protection.

The prince’s concerns took on greater urgency following several security incidents, including what the Sussexes described as a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York City last year. Though NYPD sources disputed the severity of that incident, the couple’s security fears appear genuine.

The case is emblematic of a larger issue that has followed Harry and Meghan since their departure from the royal family. The arrangement they walked away from — often referred to as “The Firm” — provided them not just with status and wealth but also with a built-in support system, including security. When they left, the understanding was that they would no longer rely on British taxpayers for their livelihood.

But the question of who should pay for their security has remained a thorny one. Harry and Meghan argue that their safety is still a matter of public concern, given their unique position as global figures and the intense media scrutiny they face. Critics, however, see things differently. Many argue that the couple can afford to fund their own security, particularly given their lucrative deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify. Others question why, after choosing to live in the United States and stepping away from royal duties, they should still expect the British government to provide protection.

Meanwhile, as Harry battled in court, Meghan was spotted in New York attending a Broadway performance of Gypsy with what observers described as extraordinary security measures. Her four-vehicle motorcade and security detail raised eyebrows and prompted questions about who foots the bill for such arrangements. The contrast between Harry’s fight for U.K. protection and Meghan’s robust security detail in New York creates an interesting juxtaposition that hasn’t gone unnoticed by royal watchers. For now, though, one thing is clear: the road to freedom is anything but smooth. And for Prince Harry, the nightmare doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

