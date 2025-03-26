‘We gotta get out of here’: Meghan Markle’s alleged reason for leaving the Royal family exposes her money-hungry desires

Meghan Markle is dead-set on the billionaire lifestyle and according to royal insiders it played a big part in her and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their royal duties and try to make it on their own in the U.S.

Markle was reportedly shocked to find out that her and her husband’s “allowance” would ultimately be controlled by Prince William and Kate Middleton. When she married Harry in 2018 the couple’s allowance was controlled by Charles through the Duchy of Cornwall, (an estate that provides income to the heir), Harry also had an inheritance and savings.

After Charles became king the control of the funds was to be passed to William and Kate, something which didn’t sit right with Markle.

Meghan wants to be a billionaire

A royal insider has claimed that Markle was craving a certain lifestyle and that she was expecting something else from her marriage into the royal family, “the assumption is if you marry a Prince of England then you end up with a private jet and the lifestyle she craves.”

But this wasn’t exactly what she got. Upon finding out that William would receive the Duchy of Cornwall and thus be dishing out the allowances she apparently expressed her urges to escape the family.

“When she realised William and Kate would ultimately be in charge of how much they got in terms of their allowance, she was saying, ‘We gotta get out of here’.”

Meghan and Harry were also apparently frustrated with the firm for not allowing the to develop their “SussexRoyal” brand according to the BBC. This could have been pretty lucrative for the couple but it wasn’t an option for them.

Meghan and Harry go it alone

The frustration that came with dealing with the royal allowances and rules is said to be what prompted the recently married couple to abandon the family, move overseas, and attempt to set up a profitable brand of their own in the U.S.

So far Meghan and Harry haven’t had much success — while they did sign a $100 million deal with Netflix their projects with the streaming giant have been underperforming. Deals with other platforms like Spotify were terminated early and Markle’s lifestyle brand has been struggling with a recent relaunch being plagued with issues. She has also launched an Instagram shop selling clothes which she supposedly earns a commission on.

So far it doesn’t seem like Markle has achieved her dream of becoming a billionaire. To be fair, it’s pretty difficult to launch a brand when the public are very much not on your side. Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and their subsequent interview with Oprah permanently damaged their reputation for a lot of people.

