‘OMG PERF HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEA’: Sabrina Carpenter fans snag her approval with their epic ‘Taste’-inspired video

Sabrina Carpenter’s new track, “Taste,” is catchy and fun, but the music video, which features the gorgeous and talented Jenna Ortega, has created hype, and everyone wants to share their thoughts on it.

It delivers drama, scenes that would be totally at home in a horror film, and humor, and fans have so many theories about the collaboration, which is reported to have been inspired by the 1992 comedy film Death Becomes Her.

There is also the love triangle, which many believe hints at Carpenter’s complicated romance with Shawn Mendes and his relationship with Camila Cabello. Simply put, it’s everything we wanted and so much more. The song and the accompanying video have inspired fans to share their choreography and costumes on TikTok. This includes a simple but undeniably awesome dance posted by user @juhdelavalle.

In the video, one woman is dressed in a white mini dress, wearing an eyepatch and a nurse’s hat (to resemble a sexy nurse’s costume), and another is in a pink polka-dot hospital gown (and she looks eerily similar to Carpenter). The clip is inspired by the scene in the hospital from the original “Taste” video.

The TikToker posted their video onto the platform, and although it’s just 15 seconds long, it has attracted a lot of attention from fans. “I thought it’s Sabrina and Olivia but then I looked more,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “This might be Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo in another universe.” It’s true; the likeness is impressive.

The video gets Sabrina Carpenter’s stamp of approval for all the right reasons

The clip also gives fans the perfect Halloween costume idea. “I can see this as a Halloween costume for best friends or sisters with different aesthetics,” a comment reads. “OMG OMG PERF HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEA,” another shared. But more importantly, the post received Carpenter’s blessing.

The singer took to the comment section to share her thoughts, writing, “so cute.” To which TikToker juhdelavalle responded by writing, “OMG.” Clearly, she is overwhelmed by the awesomeness of receiving this message.

Carpenter also reposted the clip on her Instagram Story, which got more eyes on the post. Fans have been excited about their favorite artist’s approval and the video has been flooded with comments referencing this. Reactions include “SABRINA JUST REPOSTED THIS, ”and “i saw this first on sabs insta!! congrats omg she reposted and commented ur soso lucky!!”

Imagine making a cute video and getting Sabrina Carpenter to react to it and share it with everyone. These women deserve to feel excited!

