‘This might be weird…’: Sabrina Carpenter gives a glimpse into her life but all fans are focused on is her heart-shaped toilet

Sabrina Carpenter has been hard at work on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, and fans have been sharing how life-changing attending one of her concerts has been.

The “Please Please Please” singer has also wowed everyone with behind-the-scenes snaps of her life, and her most recent photo dump on Instagram (for her 41.7 million followers to see) has got everyone’s attention as she gives us a glimpse into the fun and glamorous life she lives.

The photos include close-ups of the singer in her hotel room, her sparkly onstage outfits and stunning show makeup, and a few snaps of people in the crowds. But one picture that no one was expecting to see was a heart-shaped toilet, complete with toilet paper covered with red kisses. And now that we have seen this unusual loo, we cannot stop thinking about it — and we aren’t the only ones!

Sabrina Carpenter’s fans are hyper-focused on her heat-shaped toilet

The comment section of Carpenter’s post has been flooded with messages from fans. Some praise her beauty, others express their desire to get their hands on her concert tickets, and, interestingly, an overwhelming number of fans are firmly focused on that toilet. “This might be weird… but i need that heart toilet,” a fan shared, and their comment has been liked over 3,600 times. “Fr! Why have we not have heart shaped toilets all this time?” another comment reads. This ultra-stylish toilet has also caused a bit of a debate as individuals question how you would sit on it and how comfortable it would be.

Others have discussed how every queen needs her throne and how the toilet looks like it has been used. And just when you think the discussion about the bathroom is finished, another giggle-worthy comment pops up. “Wait whys the toilet actually the perfect shape,” a fan shared. OK, enough of this! Carpenter can be a little over-the-top at times (her concert outfits are the perfect example as they feature tens of thousands of sequins), but we never expected her to start a bathroom trend.

Fans of the “Taste” singer will know she uses the heart motif often, including on her clothing (we cannot get over that cute Frolov heart cutout mini dress). Her style is super girly and undeniably cutesy. Carpenter’s fashion choices have become a hot topic, and her outfits have evolved with her career. She has also embraced her sensuality and femininity, and is unafraid to step out in lingerie-inspired looks (which is probably why a partnership with Skims was a great idea).

Although Carpenter feels comfortable in her stage outfits, she has admitted that her off-work attire is a little more low-key (although, who wouldn’t have fun doing a grocery run in lace and gems). “I don’t wear what I wear on stage to the grocery store, but I definitely feel comfortable enough in it that I wouldn’t feel weird wearing it to dinner with my friends and family,” she told W magazine. “It never feels like I’m putting on this persona and becoming someone else. It still feels like another facet of me.” In the same interview, Carpenter admitted to taking style inspiration from a young Dolly Parton, Bridget Bardot, and Jane Birkin. Now, it’s fans who are drawing inspiration from Sabrina Carpenter, as she starts to takes her place as an icon!

