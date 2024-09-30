‘The REAL hitmaker of the year’: Sabrina Carpenter just became the first woman in history to do something insane

It’s been a great year for pop music, and one of the breakout acts of 2024 is Sabrina Carpenter.

The pint-sized star has released a critically acclaimed album, Short n’ Sweet, that’s sold millions worldwide, leading her to become one of Spotify’s most-streamed artists. Then there’s the fact she has supported Taylor Swift on the megastar’s Eras Tour, which has seen record crowds all over the globe. All in all, it’s been a successful few months for the singer.

Now, Carpenter has managed to do something that not even Swift, aided by her hordes of dedicated fans, has managed: becoming the first woman to have three top-ten songs charted simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

Sabrina Carpenter becomes the first woman in history to chart three songs in the top 10 on the Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. pic.twitter.com/wOEdH9HJ44 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2024

This effectively means that Carpenter has taken up just under a third of the top-ten list for over a month. Impressive in itself, but when you realize this hasn’t been achieved by names like Swift or Beyoncé, it gets a whole lot more incredible as a feat. And, best of all for Carpenter, it proves the staying power of her songs.

After the success of Short n’ Sweet, there’s no doubting Carpenter’s hit making ability. “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” have both been playing endlessly over the summer, and have now been joined by “Taste” in the top ten. “Espresso” remains at number 3, while “Taste” and “Please Please Please” are at 8 and 9, respectively.

The REAL hitmaker of the year — lanita (@lanitarosay) September 30, 2024

It seems like this is only the beginning for the former child Disney star, with Carpenter set to try and rival the legendary Mariah Carey in the Christmas stakes with a recently released Netflix holiday special. However, the progress in her musical career hasn’t been as meteoric as it might appear on first glance, despite her young age: her newest album is her sixth, yet is the only one to have breached the Billboard 200. She has also only had a top-50 single once prior to the meteoric ascent of Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter has joined some famous names with her recent success. She is the first act since the Beatles to chart their first three top-five U.S. hits in the same week, and only the third female artist to chart three songs in the top-5. So, she’s making history in all the right ways.

Part of this new success stems from an impressive and surprisingly mature lyricism of Short n’ Sweet, which combines excellent production value with Carpenter’s phenomenal voice. Now, it seems the star is reveling in the moment, doing things like performing duets with her childhood heroes and, allegedly, being involved in the downfall of NYC’s corrupt mayor, Eric Adams.

What’s next for Carpenter? Nobody knows, but there’s no doubt that her evolution will have many people watching. Hopefully, she’ll be able to stay in everyone’s Good Graces.

