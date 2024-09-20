‘Mariah better go hide’: Bring on Christmas because Sabrina Carpenter is coming for Carey’s crown by releasing a Netflix holiday special

When you think of Christmas songs, one celebrity almost always comes to mind: the reigning queen, Mariah Carey. But is Sabrina Carpenter about to change everything and steal the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer’s crown for good?

It certainly looks that way: Carpenter and Netflix have joined forces to create a holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, and it is everything we never knew we needed but precisely what we want! The teaser shows the “Taste” musician wearing a sparkly red bodysuit as she looks into the camera and says, “Expecting someone else?” Fans have gone into an absolute frenzy because that “someone else” she refers to has to be Carey, right?!

Netflix shared more about the upcoming collaboration in the caption. “This is really gonna jingle your bells,” the caption reads. “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for Dec 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT.”

A new artist who has come to dominate the holiday season

Fans have shared their thoughts in the post’s comment section, writing, “expecting someone else? Is nasty work Mariah better go hide.” This reaction has been liked over 10,000 times by fans who are in agreement. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “Mariah carey forgot to defrost this season.”

Other comments include “Her team is working overtime tbh,” “this is the greatest thing you’ve ever done netflix,” and “OMFG YES!!! A new bombshell has entered the Christmas villa!” The official MTV Instagram account also reacted to the news, writing, “my bells are definitely jingling.”

But what do we know about the Christmas special? Thankfully, Netflix has shared a bit more about what’s to come, including Carpenter performing her holiday EP “Fruitcake.” She will not do the show alone because there will reportedly be duets, guest performers, and comedy bits.

Our favorite artist is taking over everything at the moment (her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, is topping the charts, the music video for “Taste” is flawless, and she’s even inspiring Halloween costume ideas). But why did she decide to take on the holidays, too? “The holidays have always been so special to me,” she told Netflix. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Mark your Christmas calendars because this looks like a special we do not want to miss!

