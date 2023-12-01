The 10 best Mariah Carey Christmas songs besides ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey season is here, and that means “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is about to take over the radio, malls, and just about anywhere else music is played!

The unanimously crowned Queen of Christmas has become a huge part of the festivities in recent years. Moreover, there’s one song of hers that’s inescapable every season (you know the one!) However, Carey has so much more festive music in her repertoire. So, instead of only swaying to the now-iconic (and rather controversial) hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” be a daahhling and spice up your Christmas playlists with these 10 Mariah Carey Christmas hits!

10. “Here Comes Santa Claus” (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri)

Mariah Carey has been collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri since the 90s. Fast forward two decades later, and their magic is still alive. Carey’s take on the classic “Here Comes Santa Claus” is given the R&B treatment, with a bumpy bass. Throw in some slick bars by Snoop, and it’s a groovy Christmas number to vibe to.

9. “O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus” (feat. Patricia Carey)

Blending two Christmas church staples, Carey enlisted her mother, Patricia, for an exceptional vocal showcase. Patricia is an accomplished opera singer, and Mariah is well… Mariah Carey. With a seamless harmony, the two let out some marvelous high notes, sure to evoke some serious Christmas nostalgia, especially if you grew up in the church.

8. “One Child”

Carey has always been vocal about her faith. Moreover, she’s been infusing her songs with gospel music ever since her debut single, “Vision of Love.” On her second Christmas album, Merry Christmas II You, the most unmistakably Christian song is “One Child.” The song describes the birth of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, and a wonderful children’s choir backs the Songbird Supreme for some extra festive cheer.

7. “Oh Santa!” feat. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Besides “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the most popular Christmas song by Carey is probably “Oh Santa.” Almost like a sequel to the former, she once again tells Santa Claus that he needs to make Christmas right by sending her one true love. The uptempo jingle is a fun number, and the 2022 version featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson is even all the more festive! After all, what could sound better than Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande trading whistle notes with one another?

6. “Sleigh Ride”

Carey’s cover of “Sleigh Ride” might just be even more cheerful than the original! The song kicked off her 2022 Apple TV Plus Magical Christmas Special and was a perfect way to usher in the season. In true Songbird Supreme fashion, we’re treated to charming whistles, piercing belts, and confident vocals. The music video is all the more joyous as the singer is seen donning ear-to-ear smiles in each frame!

5. “When Christmas Comes” feat. John Legend

An underrated gem in Carey’s Christmas catalog is “When Christmas Comes.” The glittery R&B track is one of her best but is usually enjoyed solely by the lambs. A year after its release, she recorded an alternate version with John Legend, and let’s just say the two powerhouses really know how to mesh their vocals together. “When Christmas Comes” definitely deserves a lot of love this season.

4. “Joy to the World (Live at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine)”

If you weren’t already a believer, Carey does a good job of preaching the gospel of Christmas with her rework of the staple song, “Joy to the World.” While the album version is full of warmth, Carey’s live version at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is definitely our favorite! She closes out the song with a heavenly reprise, reminiscent of the Black church!

3. “Miss You Most”

If you find that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is her most famous uptempo Christmas track, then you definitely need to show some love to the soft and slow “Miss You Most.” The ballad showcases Carey’s vocal chops expertly, evoking a great feeling of longing for one’s lover. Note to reader: Do not listen to this song if you’ve recently gone through a breakup, as we won’t be responsible for the avalanche of tears!

2. “O’ Holy Night” (Live from WPC in South Central LA)

If we were to list Carey’s one prime superpower, it’s transforming a song when she performs it live. For her first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, she sang the Christmas favorite, “O’ Holy Night,” warming our hearts with each note. With the release of Merry a Christmas II You, she took things a step further, re-recording the track with a lot more soul. Carey’s “O’ Holy Night” is perhaps her most popular Christmas ballad, and it’s not hard to see why. Brace yourself for the bridge, where she goes all out vocally!

1. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Ah, yes! The Mariah Carey Christmas song that’s second in line to “All I Want For a Christmas Is You” is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” The cover of the original Darlene Love song has received a lot of love over the years, and is a holiday favorite, especially among the Lambs. Love has also shown a ton of love to Carey for her spirited cover, and you should too. It’s a testament to her true love for Christmas!