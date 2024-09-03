Image Credit: Disney
Sabrina Carpenter’s ethnicity, confirmed

The "Espresso" singer comes from a family of artists.
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:13 am

Sabrina Carpenter is on top of the world. The Pennsylvania-born star has been building her career bit by bit pretty much since birth, but 2024 saw her explode onto the top of the charts with back-to-back mega-hits, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Her album Short n’ Sweet is primed to be her biggest yet.

Before stardom, Carpenter was growing up in Quakertown with her three older sisters, Cayla, Shannon, and Sarah. She always had a passion for performing, fostered and supported by her parents as they took her to competitions, helped her get her start on YouTube, and built her a home studio — an investment that has most definitely paid off.

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s ethnicity?

Sabrina Carpenter is a white American. The reports about her specific ethnicity are scant but some indicate her father, David Carpenter, is of German, English, and distant Scottish descent, while her mother, Elizabeth has Hungarian roots. Although David worked as a chef and Elizabeth owned her own chiropractic business, they both valued performance arts and even dabbed in singing and dancing. They always supported Sabrina and her sisters in their artistic endeavors and Elizabeth’s old vocal coach eventually also coached the “Nonsense” singer.

The Carpenters are a tight-knit family and Sabrina considers her mom and sisters her role models. Growing up in the suburbs, Sabrina was homeschooled and focused on her craft, booking her first gig at 11 with a supporting role in Law and Order SVU. Singing, however, was always the priority and by 12 she had signed a record deal with Disney.

It has taken multiple television shows and six studio albums for Sabrina Carpenter to reach global stardom, but her hard work has paid off. Now she’s one of the most popular singers on the planet and a Gen Z icon at only 25 years old.

