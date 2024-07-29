‘Sad, uninspiring address’: Piers Morgan’s heart shrinks a few sizes with latest Joe Biden assertion that no one asked for

Choosing to be on the wrong side of history yet again, Piers Morgan has doubled down on his criticism of Joe Biden, describing the outgoing president’s recent national address as “sad [and] uninspiring.”

For context, Biden gave a speech to the nation last week in which he elaborated on his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, and it was met with widespread acclaim including from his former boss, Barack Obama.

I have been privileged to serve this nation for over 50 years.



I have given my heart and my soul, like so many others have.



And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.



I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 25, 2024

For many, it was an inspiring address in which Biden outlined his decision to put the country ahead of his own personal ambition and hand the baton over to a new generation. Admittedly, he only made that decision due to overwhelming pressure from his party after a disastrous debate performance. Being the contrarian he is, Morgan took it upon himself to go against the grain and condemn Biden’s speech, writing on X that it was a “sad, uninspiring address.”

Joe Biden didn’t ’pass the torch’ to Kamala Harris as he so disingenuously claimed in his sad, uninspiring address tonight. He had his presidency & career torched by Democrat arsonists Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Clooney etc. pic.twitter.com/b2KjG3WnW5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 25, 2024

Morgan wrote that Biden’s claims in the speech that he was passing the torch to presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris were “disingenuous”, suggesting instead that Biden’s withdrawal was because his “his presidency & career [were] torched by Democrat arsonists.” Who are these “arsonists”, you might ask? Well, Morgan specifically named from Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and George Clooney, the latter of whom, for the record, is an actor who isn’t involved in intra-party decisions like dropping out of the race.

While it’s true that some high-profile Democrats urged Biden to end his presidency after the current term, this was because he was almost certainly going to lose to Trump in November rather than some mastermind plot to “torch” his career. This is evident in the praises sung to Biden by multiple Democrats following his withdrawal, with Obama, Pete Buttigeig and Gavin Newsom among those to thank the president for his service.

In any case, this kind of sentiment is perhaps to be expected from Morgan, a longtime friend of Trump’s and recently described him as the “Mick Jagger of politics”.

Morgan’s claims are particularly interesting since, following the Biden-Trump debate in June, he tweeted that Biden was “mentally unfit” and declared that he “has to stand down.” Of course, the fact that Biden did just that isn’t enough for Morgan — who simply needs to have something to argue about.

We doubt this will be the last time he chimes in, even though a total of zero people have asked for his opinion.

