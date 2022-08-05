Salma Hayek says Angelina Jolie is the best director she’s ever worked with

Actress Salma Hayek is no stranger to working with famous directors. In the past she’s been directed by Ridley Scott (House of Gucci), Robert Rodriguez (Once Upon a Time in Mexico) and Julie Taylor (Frida). However, there’s one director she’s worked with who she claims is the best out of all of them: Angelina Jolie.

In a recent interview with People, Hayek praised the actress and director of feature films like Unbroken and By the Sea. Jolie directed Hayek in the upcoming movie Without Blood, and Hayek said Jolie was “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with. And I worked with some pretty good ones.”

She added that the this movie stood out from Jolie’s other films. “I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best, or one of the best.”

Jolie’s latest film is based on a novel released in 2002 written by Alessandro Baricco. It’s “an unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict, it explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing,” according to a press release from Fremantle, the movie’s production company.

Hayek said the movie was heavy and she was still recovering from it. “It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]…she was shockingly good.”

Hayek, who previously worked with Jolie in the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals, admitted that she was a little trepidatious about working with her friend.

“There’s always hesitation: Am I putting my friendship in jeopardy right now?” she said. “And wow, I have a whole other level of respect [for her].” Despite their professional relationship, the two still find time to get a little silly together.

Jolie playfully shoved Hayek’s face into her birthday cake recently, something that the actress said she was going to get revenge for at some point.

“I thought about it, but we were about to shoot,” she said. “I’m going to get her next. I promise you.”