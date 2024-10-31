‘SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY’: Jennifer Aniston casts her vote and makes her presidential endorsement

As the 2024 election inches ever closer, celebrity endorsements are flooding in, and they’re almost exclusively backing one candidate.

Jennifer Aniston is just the latest in a long line of famous faces throwing their weight behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, but her Halloween endorsement of the democratic candidate came close enough to the election to really stir up voters. Responses to Aniston’s post range vastly, from those in stark support of her outspoken assertions to those in vehement opposition, but she certainly got people talking.

Aniston took to Instagram on Oct. 31 to share news that she’s officially cast her ballot in this year’s painfully close election. She also delivered a lengthy post detailing who she voted for, and why she voted the way she did. The caption echoes sentiments shared a thousand times over by people still clinging to their sanity, and pleaded with fellow Americans to make the right choice this November.

The 55-year-old star noted that she cast her vote with a number of issues in mind, including “access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY.”

She also emphasized the distinct uptick in negativity of the last decade or so, and we all know who’s most to blame. We’re all guilty of giving into the cynicism of the last nine years, but the constant hate has been spurred on by one political camp, and one man, more than anyone else. Aniston made no effort to shy away from this fact in her post, blatantly asking readers “aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other,” before asking Americans to “vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us.”

Aniston “very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz” in the 2024 election, and she’s urging the rest of us to do the same. Not even to vote for Harris and Walz, necessarily — but dear god, let it be for Harris and Walz — but simply to vote. It is a vital American right, one that our own government constantly threatens, and it is our civic duty to take part.

If you need any information on how to vote, where to cast your ballot, which candidates are running in your area, or anything else surrounding November 5, check out Vote.org, a site that provides vital insight on many of the most pressing issues on voter minds. Also consider checking out local government websites, which typically compile lists of all current candidates, and provide resources to help voters better inform themselves.

