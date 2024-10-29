This single minute of Billy Eichner and Will Ferrell shouting at people to vote for Kamala might make you pittle

Billy Eichner has revived his beloved vox pop series Billy on the Street in support of the Kamala Harris campaign, with a little help from Will Ferrell for extra measure.

The brief clip sees the comedian return to the titular street for a one-off special segment titled “Loud White Men for Kamala.” Proving to be exactly what it says on the tin, the segment sees the two comedians essentially shout at pedestrians on the streets of New York City for 86 seconds, all in an effort to encourage votes and volunteers for the Democratic presidential ticket.

Perhaps Eichner and Ferrell are screaming so loud given how close election day is, with a high-octane squeal the only tool left in ensuring support for the Harris-Walz campaign. As is par for the Billy on the Street course, the segment features a whole host of befuddled passersby and trademark Eichner quips.

BILLY ON THE STREET IS BACK with WILL FERRELL!!! LOUD WHITE MEN FOR KAMALA!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!! https://t.co/KPfEcr5aSZ pic.twitter.com/OiyDsqLBC1 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 29, 2024

One minute, the actor is asking pedestrians whether they’d “have sex with a Trump voter” — which prompted stern rejections and gags — and the next minute, he’s telling Harris supporters that their nominee is going “to make Buddy the Elf secretary of Christmas.”

Elsewhere, Eichner showcases a level of unadulterated excitement not yet discovered by scientists when learning a voter has cast a mail-in ballot for Harris (put “mail-in ballot, b***h!” on my tombstone), and admonishes one interviewee for not squealing as much as he does.

For his part, Ferrell doesn’t do much beyond joining in on the ear-piercing screams and frantically running up to the perpetually flustered pedestrians, but the Anchorman star has more to say in the longer YouTube version of the segment.

Here, Ferrell reacts to people naming Elf as their favorite movie of his (an excellent choice), and wallows in self-pity when others reveal they haven’t seen Semi-Pro. Later, Eichner likens the concept of undecided voters to “white women who have committed to seeing Wicked months in advance.”

It marks the first time we’ve seen Billy on his titular Street since 2022, when he again revived the program to promote his movie Bros. Before that, Billy on the Street had enjoyed a five-season run up until 2017, spawning countless viral moments (like *that* hilarious La La Land pedestrian) and garnering millions of views. In fact, the last time Eichner tapped Ferrell for a 2016 episode of Billy on the Street, the pair amassed some 100 million views across social media channels.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, David Letterman, Mariah Carey, and First Lady Michelle Obama are among the other notable figures who have appeared with Eichner on Billy on the Street, which earned the actor three Emmy nominations over the years. It marks the most recent time Ferrell and Eichner have been vocal about the imminent election, with the latter comedian sharing an Instagram video last week saying “it’s time to f**king panic.”

Among other descriptors, Eichner described Trump as a “racist,” a “nepo baby” and an “incompetent mother f***ker.” Ouch! Ferrell, meanwhile, was spotted over the weekend in a Harris-Walz campaign video encouraging an undecided voter named Gary to get out and vote.

Eichner and Ferrell have joined a long list of fellow celebrity Harris endorsers, a cohort which this week crowned perhaps its starriest new member in the form of the Queen herself (I’m talking about Beyoncé, not Camilla).

