The 10 best ‘Elf’ quotes to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary

Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color? If you’re anything like us, the moment Halloween ends, you’ve got an endless stream of quotes from Elf floating around in your head.

Elf is one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, and it’s celebrating a special anniversary this year as our favorite film is turning 20! That’s right, our most beloved film is almost old enough to legally drink, which Buddy did his fair share of in the mail room.

Buddy being an elf in the real world led to some hilarious moments, some that were quite ironic, and a few that were totally heartwarming. So, to honor Buddy’s big day, we’re looking back at 10 of the most iconic quotes in Elf history.

“I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins!”

Have you ever had a bad day or felt like the weight of the world was on your shoulders, and it was just crushing you? This one has come out of our mouths more than I can tell you.

“So good news, I saw a dog today.”

Isn’t ever day that you see a dog the new best day of your life?

“I think you’re beautiful, and I feel really warm when I am around you, and my tongue swells up.”

Have you ever been totally smitten by someone? Do you feel butterflies in your stomach when you see them and get hearts in your eyes? Buddy was experiencing this for the first time, and as he described it, we melted.

“You stink! You smell like beef and cheese; you don’t smell like Santa.”

Fake Santa? Not for Buddy! Our beloved elf isn’t going to stand for that. He doesn’t smell like Christmas magic and joy; he smells like beef and cheese!

“I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite.”

This one needs no explanation – Buddy likes to smile, and we like Buddy!

“I’m sorry I ruined your lives and crammed 11 cookies into the VCR.”

There’s something about this apology that makes us laugh so hard! I can’t say I’ve ever crammed 11 cookies into someone’s VCR, but I can say I’ve thought about it.

“Son of a nutcracker”

Trying to work on your vulgarity? Here’s a way you can still get the point across without stuttering.

“Does someone need a hug?”

This one also needs no explanation – but the scene is hilarious, so you can rewatch it as many times as you want.

“Bye, Buddy; I hope you find your dad.”

Does this scene make you laugh hysterically? Only us? Cool.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Buddy has it right — the best way to spread Christmas cheer IS by singing loud for all to hear! Here’s to Buddy the Elf, lots of Christmas magic, and some serious joy!