Saoirse Ronan’s latest red carpet look kind of ‘looks like a potato sack’ but guess what, she pulls it off

Saoirse Ronan is a widely talented actress but she’s also just dibbing her feet into the fashion pool. Her latest outing for a high-fashion event was very divisive and, while it could’ve been a miss, she pulled it off.

Ronan has been acting for a long time and is a fan-favorite actress thanks to her down-to-earth personality. While she certainly made an impression on the Academy given her four Oscar nominations, she didn’t always impress on the red carpet, although she always looked good. However, this year, the actress made a huge change: she changed her stylist and enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg, whose client list includes Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, Mia Goth, and Kaia Gerber.

Needless to say, Ronan’s style blossomed into more mature territory. She has been wearing sexy outfits that highlight her toned legs and multiple minidresses that hug her figure. While the latest style is not her best, somehow, she made it work.

The latest outing proves Saoirse Ronan looks good in everything

Celebrities gathered together in Los Angeles for a special evening on Nov. 19, where they put on their best clothes and stepped on the red carpet for Elle‘s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration. Ronan was one of the nine honorees of the night, alongside Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, Mikey Madison, Danielle Deadwyler, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña. Cynthia Erivo was also an honoree but she had other Wicked commitments to attend. Some of the night’s sponsors were Harry Winston, TikTok, and Ralph Lauren.

Ronan didn’t go for a Ralph Lauren outfit like many attendees, nor a Louis Vuitton one, even though she’s been an ambassador for the brand since the beginning of the year. Instead, she opted for a beige asymmetric gown from The Row from the Resort 2025 collection. The gown was the perfect outing for fall as its dark beige color was perfect for the season. However, the strapless dress was divisive, with a fan noting that it “looks like a potato sack, unfortunately.”

Another echoed the same feeling, highlighting, “if anyone ever said Saoirse would still look great wearing a potato sack, they would be right.”

The actress did look amazing, as she paired the look with an effortless updo with a strand of blonde hair framing one side of her face, a pair of black strap sandals, and natural makeup with a nude lip. At the same time, maybe an oversized belt could’ve further highlighted the waist and brought an extra feature to the look.

A few days ago, Ronan attended a different event: the 2024 Governors Award in a custom light blue Louis Vuitton gown, with a feathery top, highlighted eyebrows, and a pair of blue diamond earrings, her short hair tucked behind her ears. The LV choice was a much better choice, although the stylist was as simplistic as Elle‘s Women in Hollywood celebration dress, the extravagant top elevated the look, and the light blue worked wonders with her skin tone.

Even though Saoirse Ronan’s The Row look wasn’t exactly the most inspired she’s worn recently, she somehow managed to make it look good, and, honestly, that is quite a feat.

