Sarah Ferguson makes a personal plea to King Charles and Queen Camilla as she distances herself even more from Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is quickly losing support, (not that he ever really had any to begin with) he was already on thin ice, but his most recent scandal has left King Charles seething. Up until this point, the prince has had the support of ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, AKA Fergie, who has stuck by him through it all. But even she seems to be distancing herself now.

In a tell-all interview the Duchess of York spoke about her relationship with the King and Queen, specifically, Camilla. She claimed that the current queen was a close friend of her mother’s, even going on to say that she reminded her of her mother.

“It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mum. I admire the extraordinary support she’s giving this country. I want to do as much for the Queen as possible.”

Despite Fergie’s close relationship with Charles and Camilla, and her willingness to do as much as possible for them, it seems she hasn’t actually been asked to do a whole lot. “I wish they’d ask me to do more,” Ferguson admitted during her interview.

These statements came around the same time her ex-husband found himself under fresh scrutiny once again, this time for becoming close friends with an alleged Chinese spy. Could Ferguson’s plea to the royals be an attempt to win back some favor from them and perhaps put a little distance between herself Andrew?

Fergie’s ex-husband is dragging her down

The prince hasn’t been a working royal for a while now, he stepped down from public duties in 2020 after his close ties to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resulted in some serious backlash. During his time out of the public eye, he has continued to live in the Royal Lodge – something which has caused a great deal of frustration for Charles, who desperately wants him out of there.

Sarah and Andrew married in 1986 and have two kids together, Beatrice and Eugenie. They divorced a decade later in 1996 but remain close – she has continued to be there for the prince in the years since and even lives with him in the royal lodge. Andrew’s relationship with the royals may have gone down like a sinking ship, but maybe Sarah’s thinking she doesn’t have to go down with her ex-husband By offering herself up for more royal work she could be looking to switch sides or mend that bridge between her family and the rest.

Last year saw Andrew and Fergie return to Sandringham for the traditional royal Christmas. This was the first time she had been to the event in over three decades, indicating that, despite no longer being married to Andrew, Charles and Camilla were treating her very much like family. Of course, Andrew’s constant controversies may have put him and her at a disadvantage now as the duke is finding himself excluded from more and more traditional royal events.

