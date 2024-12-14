Sarah Michelle Gellar was asked about Jennifer Love Hewitt’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ return and you NEED to see her reaction

Is there bad blood between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt? The two actresses co-starred in the 1997 blockbuster I Know What You Did Last Summer. It’s been a long time since fans saw them together, so Gellar’s recent reaction to an innocent red-carpet question about Hewitt has everyone scrambling for confirmation that there’s some unresolved beef between the two.

Recommended Videos

The Cruel Intentions star stopped by the Dexter: Original Sin premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and couldn’t stop gushing about the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot. With its “incredible cast” and “fun script,” the 47-year-old actress seemed thrilled to tease the project. But things turned icy when an Extra reporter brought up her former co-star, Hewitt, during their interview.

“I know Jennifer Love Hewitt said that she’s possibly returning — you can’t tell us?” the journalist asked.

Cue the moment that may have just launched a thousand memes. In response, Gellar silently shrugged, pulled a face that can only be described as a “lemon-sucking reaction,” and quickly stepped back with a pointed, “I have nothing to do with that.”

Fans on social media didn’t hold back after seeing the Buffy star’s facial expression, and they quickly dissected every millisecond of Gellar’s now-viral reaction.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was asked if Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning to the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot:



Look at her face!! 😭😂

She hates her so bad!

sksksksk



💀💀💀#IKWYDLS #iknowwhatyoudidlastsummer pic.twitter.com/FOiCzNs7KH — TV Tweets 🇵🇸🍉 (bluesky!) (@TVTweets2024) December 12, 2024

“Look at her face! She hates her so bad,” one user declared on X while sharing the clip. Another chimed in, “I think there’s beef… This seems so shady LOL.”

One fan then joked, “When words fail, the face does all the talking.” Others lived for the drama, with a commenter writing, “Sarah Michelle Gellar’s face is a whole mood — like, ‘We’re not friends, but I’m not saying why!’”

But not everyone was convinced. Some were quick to downplay the supposed shade. “The way there’s no beef and the interviewer is just annoying,” one person argued, while another suggested, “I read this as her character died, so how the hell would she know.”

Others still thought it might all just be in good fun. “Haha, it’s all in good humor! Maybe just a playful moment between them. Love seeing the humor in these interviews!”

For those keeping score, Hewitt, 45, hasn’t added fuel to the fire. Quite the opposite, in fact. Just a day before Gellar’s interview, Hewitt appeared on the I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario podcast and sang Gellar’s praises.

“I root for her and [husband] Freddie [Prinze Jr.] and think it’s the cutest thing in the world that they’ve been married for 100 years and have kids,” Hewitt said. “It’s adorable. So it’s been really funny to see all this [negative] stuff that people think.”

Hewitt’s comments only add to the mystery surrounding Gellar’s reaction. The duo worked together in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, playing the iconic Julie James and Helen Shivers, respectively. Fans were thrilled when news of the reboot broke in November, spurred by an Instagram post from Gellar that she later admitted got her “in a little bit of trouble.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar slays as Helen Shivers (who should have been a Final Girl!) in I Know What You Did Last Summer pic.twitter.com/oju3kVa4KW — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

As for Hewitt’s involvement, she confirmed on Friday, Dec. 13, via Instagram that she’ll reprise her role — an announcement Gellar shared to her own Story according to Page Six, proving that, at least publicly, the two are still supportive.

https://www.instagram.com/share/_m4dQEvoc

While Gellar remains tight-lipped about her reaction, fans can’t stop examining the dynamic between her and Hewitt. But whether or not there is beef between them, it already feels like this reboot is already giving us the drama we didn’t know we needed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy