‘Full House’ fans bash John Stamos for pulling a Trump-themed no-no

John Stamos has attracted the ire of the internet, after the Full House star was pictured speaking during an event hosted at Donald Trump’s (in)famous Mar-a-Lago hotel.

The actor was seen sporting a tuxedo and holding a microphone while appearing on stage for the event, which reports indicate was in service of a nonprofit organization called Palm Beach Ray of Hope. The event was dubbed ‘Dancing with the Palm Beach Stars’, and sought to raise money for The Academy For Nursing and Health Occupations, which supports nursing students across the country.

More pics of John Stamos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home pic.twitter.com/njLDGmvsHL — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 6, 2025

In keeping with its title, the event also welcomed attendees in the form of Dancing With The Stars alums Artem Chigvintsev and Karina Smirnoff. According to BuzzFeed, the president himself may have been in the vicinity of the event, since he headed to the Florida-based Mar-a-Lago estate after recently announcing his sweeping tariffs as part of so-called ‘Liberation Day’. Stamos’ connection to the president goes further than just his appearance at the venue.

It’s reported that the founder and president of Palm Beach Ray of Hope is also the founder of ‘Trumpettes’, a group established in 2015 to make “people, particularly women, aware of what a great President and savior of our country, Donald J. Trump will be,” according to its website. The founder of that group chaired the recent event at Mar-a-Lago alongside another ‘Trumpette’ member.

Deciding to go public as a Trump supporting celebrity at this particular moment — this particular weekend even — is certainly a choice. https://t.co/81YvUqvfqC — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 6, 2025

Digging even deeper, a social media post shared by another attendee revealed that 11 dancers competed during the fundraiser, with Melissa Butterworth serving as a judge. Naturally, Stamos’ attendance at the Trump-owned estate caused a firestorm online, as fans of the actor — who played Jesse Katsopolis on Full House — flocked to social media to share their (mostly angered) reactions. “We’ve lost John Stamos too,” one user wrote on X, “good riddance.” Another added that the star “just ruined his brand forever” since “you can’t visit Mar-a-Lago and then expect the stink to ever leave you.”

John Stamos just ruined his brand forever. You can’t

visit Mar-a-Lago and then expect the stink to ever leave you. Nobody will be having mercy on him. (See what I did there?) pic.twitter.com/9Ke25g6qTF — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 6, 2025

Elsewhere, users argued Stamos’ decision “to go public as a Trump supporting celebrity” was “certainly a choice,” or said seeing the actor at the event “makes me sad” because “I always saw him as uncle Jesse.” The appearance feels especially unexpected given Stamos’ previous support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, which saw him take to social media to endorse the Democratic candidate back in November. “As we look ahead, it’s no secret who I will be casting my vote for,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We need a leader who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years.” Stamos was one of multiple celebrities to throw their support behind Harris, and he reiterated his political stance when responding to the backlash over his Mar-a-Lago appearance. “Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential,” Stamos wrote on his Instagram Stories amid the criticism. “My values and political views remain unchanged.”

Update: John Stamos uses cause of supporting nurses to defend emceeing a “non-partisan event” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property:



“Supporting nurses isn't political-it's essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should… pic.twitter.com/84fGbyoEYp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 7, 2025

The actor — who claimed the event was “nonpartisan” — then included a link to donate to Democracy Forward, an organization that “uses the law to build collective power and advance a bold, vibrant, democracy for all people,” according to its website. While it seems as though Trump can count out Stamos as a celebrity supporter, I’m glad he still has Kid Rock by his side.

