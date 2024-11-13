‘WE CANT LOSE ANOTHER ONE’: A beloved ‘Full House’ star has a heartbreaking health update and fans are troubled

Full House was a pop culture hallmark of my ’90s childhood, and fans of the sappy family sitcom like myself are sad to hear some health news about one of its biggest stars.

Dave Coulier shared that he received a diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The actor told People his doctor said the condition is “aggressive.” He was diagnosed three days after he got checked out for swollen lymph nodes because of an upper respiratory infection. He told TODAY “It’s very treatable” and “Should be total remission” in February 2025.

Coulier explained that he began chemotherapy two weeks after learning what was wrong and said something many who are struggling with illness can relate to: “I have my good days. I have my bad days.” He also called the diagnosis of B-cell lymphoma “overwhelming” and “a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey” because “I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming.”

Fans are of course devastated about this news that the star of all those cozy episodes has been dealing with. Viewers began talking about it on X as soon as it came out. One user wrote, “Uncle Joey has cancer?!” and another wrote, “WE CANT LOSE ANOTHER ONE.”

This news would always be somber, but it feels particularly tough for the Full House cast, who lost Bob Saget suddenly in January 2022. There have been a lot of behind-the-scenes stories about the show, but the cast members still talk about how much they love one another. Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin even have a podcast called How Rude, Tanneritos.

Coulier has been sharing his health story in various interviews and also on his podcast, Full House Rewind, which he now hosts along with his co-star Marla Sokoloff (remember Stephanie’s mean friend Gia?). When the actor announced he was sober in 2022, his co-stars were there for him, and they are no doubt cheering him on right now as he deals with his cancer diagnosis.

Someone will receive a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis if the Reed-Sternberg cell is in their body, but without it, it’s called non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to Healthline. The publication also explained that many people go through chemotherapy or radiation when they have each of these conditions. Four percent of cancer is non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and the American Cancer Society estimates that it will be fatal for 20,140. 36,030 men and 44,590 women will receive a 2024 diagnosis.

Thankfully, it sounds like Coulier will be okay, but of course, everyone feels for him and his loved ones as he gets treatment and heals. It’s terrifying to be told you have cancer, and even comedians and actors like Coulier aren’t immune to that.

Throughout his interviews, the Full House actor has said he wants to discuss having cancer so he can help others. He has also said that people must go to the doctor and get the necessary tests so they can get the treatment they need if they unfortunately get diagnosed. There are many awful cases when it’s too late to do anything, but hopefully, that wasn’t the case with Coulier.

Fans are sending the actor love… or, you might say, “Everywhere you look, everywhere you go/There’s a heart, a hand to hold onto.”

