‘Sounds about Kid Rock’: King of cringe Kid Rock shoots his shot with BBC reporter live on air, and can someone please pass the bleach?

Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 05:47 am

Kid Rock has delivered the most awkward moment of the year so far, after attempting (and promptly failing) to flirt with a BBC journalist covering Donald Trump’s inauguration.  The musician and noted Trump fan appeared on the British broadcaster for an interview with Caitríona Perry, with the pair discussing the inaugural festivities including his performance at Trump’s victory rally. That all sounds straightforward enough, were it not for Kid Rock — evidently buzzing in anticipation of the cheers of his MAGA peers — trying to hit on the reporter live on air. 

“What are you doing? Where you at?” Kid Rock asked the interviewer, attempting to sound like Joey from Friends but landing closer to McLovin’ in Superbad. After taking a puff of his cigar (I’ll also need hundreds of those to get through the next four years), Kid Rock flirtily asked what Perry looked like, since he “can’t see you right now.” 

The flustered journalist, who was just trying to get through her shift without being ogled by a man wearing sunglasses indoors, replied that she was in “full-on ski gear” and looked “ready to hit this slopes” given the weather in Washington DC, where Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally took place. Kid Rock then replied that he “I love[s] to go skiing,” before sending a collective shudder down the spine of anyone unfortunate enough to have tuned in for the cringe-inducing interview. 

“You sound sexy,” he said, “you want to go with me?” Ever the professional, Perry quickly thwarted the “Bawitdaba” singer’s advances, saying “we won’t get into that here” and reminding him that, you know, she was at work and not in the mood to sit through a date that would likely involve mansplaining the electoral college and the use of Bibles in schools. “We’re doing no skiing here, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do,” Perry said, quickly ushering off the musician and probably dousing herself in Clorox in the next ad break to get rid of all the sleaze vibes.  

Social media users quickly reacted to the awkward moment, with one declaring that Perry “curved” the musician and another adding that the moment “sounds about Kid Rock.” That Kid Rock felt emboldened to hit on the reporter is perhaps unsurprising given his close relationship with Trump, whose track record with women is, shall we say, abysmal. Coincidentally, Trump himself shared a similarly awkward moment with the same reporter during his first term, proving that birds of a feather (terribly) flirt together. 

That, too, is unsurprising, with Kid Rock being one of the most vocal celebrity supporters of both of Trump’s presidential campaigns. In 2024, he was one of the stars to appear at the Republican National Convention, and was tipped as Trump’s answer to Taylor Swift after she endorsed the president’s opponent, Kamala Harris. 

Oh, Kid Rock also promised to body slam Democrats (which would not only hurt, but would leave you reeking of cigars and in need of another bottle of Clorox), and vowed to leave the country if Trump didn’t win the election. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition, which is why we have to endure both Kid Rock’s awkward BBC interview and his performance at the inauguration. 

He was joined in his musical support of Trump by fellow performers The Village People and Carrie Underwood. Elsewhere during the inaugural festivities — which were forced indoors due to the cold weather conditions — Trump seemed to suggest that Elon Musk had rigged the Pennsylvania election results, as therapists cited an upswing in Trump-induced anxiety. Let’s all spare a thought for Perry, who will probably be gagging while remembering her Kid Rock interview for the remainder of Trump’s second term.

Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.