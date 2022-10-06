Warning: this article discusses alleged sexual assault

Eric Weinberg, who most famously worked as an executive producer of Scrubs, has been released on bail following yet another arrest, with 18 charges laid against him.

A long-time contributor to television, Weinberg was released on a $5 million bail despite the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office seeking to keep him in detention. A judge denied the request, and Weinberg was released from custody. The five-time Emmy-nominated writer and producer came into headlines following The Hollywood Reporter’s bombshell story which detailed a long-standing history of alleged sexual misconduct.

The report alleged Weinberg would use his Hollywood status to get young women (reportedly including minors) into sexual acts during supposed photography sessions. Weinberg is believed to have also taken photos of him having sex with the women without consent since the early 2000s.

The producer had been accused of sexual assault as well as stalking, with Weinberg first being arrested in 2014 for the alleged rape and assault of a 22-year-old woman. The allegation was thrown out by a Los Angeles district attorney, citing insufficient evidence.

Two years later authorities recommended charges against Weinberg but were again rejected following another non-consensual encounter, again citing lack of evidence. Arrested again in July 2022, the new charges will be taken to court.

Weinberg will be taken to civil court by an attorney, with Micha Star Liberty representing a group of accusers. Liberty told The Hollywood Reporter she was grateful the claims were being taken seriously following their “life-altering” effects on the accusers.

On behalf of my numerous clients, I am grateful and gratified that the Distinct Attorney’s office has acted swiftly with respect to Mr. Weinberg’s disgusting and damaging crimes that have forever altered the lives of his victims.

Weinberg is set for his arraignment on Oct. 25.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.