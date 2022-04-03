‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ star Estelle Harris dies at 93

Estelle Harris, best known for her vibrant roles in Seinfeld and Toy Story, passed away yesterday at age 93. The beloved American actress was just a few weeks shy of her 94th birthday.

As per Deadline, this unfortunate news was shared by her son Glen, who was by her side and issued a statement following her death, expressing her “kindness, passion and humor” — just a few of the many laudable traits that she embodied.

It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.

Harris’ most popular role saw her portraying George Costanza’s mother Estelle on Seinfeld. She also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and lent her comedic expertise as Muriel in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The star also provided guest appearances on iCarly, Kim Possible, ER, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Proud Family, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander reflected on the joy he felt while portraying her son in the legendary sitcom, writing:

One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.

She died of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert, California. Rest In Peace.