Most people are aware that, in addition to being a talented singer and actress, Selena Gomez is a stunner, and doesn’t need makeup to prove it. At least, if they didn’t know before, they sure do now, as the artist has recently decided to showcase her natural features on Instagram, to the surprise of her 375M followers.

In the pictures, Gomez proudly shows off her face, unobstructed by makeup or image filters. To accompany the pictures, Gomez added a simple, but extremely telling caption with the word “Me.”

The artist’s followers were quick to comment on her natural beauty, and the courage it must have taken for her to feel comfortable enough to show the world. In a time when a lot of celebrities attempt to uphold strict beauty standards, Gomez posting unfiltered photos of herself on social media is welcomed by many.

This isn’t the first time the singer/actress has given her audience a personal look into her life. In her 2022 documentary, My Mind and Me, Gomez shared a lot of her past struggles with her career and family life, as well as her mental and physical health. Being a strong advocate for mental health, and the obvious effect beauty standards have on it, it makes sense for the singer to take this step, as one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram.

Currently, the actress is preparing for season three of Only Murders in the Building, where she stars as Mabel Mora, which should drop sometime this year.