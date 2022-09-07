Who has the most followers on Instagram? 10 Most Followed Instagram Accounts in 2022

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms on the internet. The picture-based platform is famous for allowing users to post their best photographs, from cute selfies to aesthetic shots of their dinner. The social network first launched in 2010, so Instagram has had a lot of time to attract big names. And in turn, these names have had plenty of time to grow their followings into the hundreds of millions.

But who are the most followed people on Instagram?

11. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is the 10th most popular person on Instagram when you ignore brand accounts — he has a massive 253,710,204 followers. Bieber rose to fame with his 2009 debut EP My World, which instantly cemented him as one of the most successful pop acts of the era. Since then, Bieber has gone from strength to strength, releasing 6 studio albums, with the most recent one, Justice, hitting shelves in 2021. Bieber has won 2 Grammy awards, 26 Billboard Music Awards, and 23 Teen Choice Awards.

10. Khloé Kardashian

A member of the famous Kardashian family, Khloé has 268,447,821 followers on Instagram. Khloé rose to fame on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But since this show, she has moved into many other ventures, including her own fragrances and a radio show. She has also appeared on several other television shows, including Kourtney and Kim Take New York, The X Factor, and Kocktails with Khloé. She also returned for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sequel series, The Kardashians, in 2022.

9. Beyoncé

Beyoncé needs no introduction. The legendary musician has created several massive hits, and her Instagram following reflects this as she has a gigantic 273,716,871 followers. She rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the pop group Destiny’s Child; however, when the group split in the early 2000s, Beyoncé went her own way. Beyoncé has released seven solo studio albums, and her newest album, Renaissance, launched this year to rave reviews. She is one of the most decorated musicians in modern history, winning 29 MTV Video Music Awards and 28 Grammy Awards. She has also moved into film, making her debut in Carmen: A Hip Hopera in 2001. Since then, she has also appeared in 2019’s The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and Cadillac Records. She has also done some directing, most notably directing Black Is King, in 2020.

8. Ariana Grande

Popular singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande has 326,939,006 followers on Instagram. Rising to fame with her role in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Grande was soon in high demand, with her debut album Yours Truly landing in 2013. Since then, Grande has gone from strength to strength, appearing in 2021’s Don’t Look Up and releasing 6 studio albums, with the most recent album Positions landing in 2020.

7. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a social media star and one of the most followed people on the internet. On Instagram alone, she has a massive 328,671,210 followers. First becoming known as Paris Hilton’s friend and stylist, Kim reached global fame due to the popular Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show. Since then, she has moved into several different industries, including fashion and cosmetics. In 2022 she was the focus of a new reality show, The Kardashians.

6. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men, and his following reflects this, as the star has 333,568,133 followers on Instagram. Dwayne Johnson rose to fame in the late-90s when he rose up the professional wrestling ranks in WWF (now known as the WWE,) being one of the biggest stars of the promotion’s smash-hit “Attitude Era.” In 2001 he made his mainstream Hollywood debut in The Mummy Returns, where he played Mathayus of Akkad. After this, his acting career would go from strength to strength. He has played Agent Luke Hobbs in several Fast And The Furious movies. He also had the lead role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jungle Cruise, and Red Notice. Later this year, he will take up the lead role in the hotly anticipated superhero movie Black Adam.

5. Selena Gomez

With 343,935,953 followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez is one of the most popular actors on the platform. Gaining prominence due to her performance in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana series, Gomez quickly became an in-demand actress. Since then, she has appeared in many famous movies and shows, including voicing Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise and playing Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. She also has a successful music career, releasing 3 solo albums with Rare, the most recent album landing in 2020.

4. Lionel Messi

Soccer star Lionel Messi has 358,489,264 followers on Instagram. Hailing from Argentina, Messi is one of the most famous names in the game, having a long and storied career that started in 2003. Over the years, the star has become a fixture of the legendary FC Barcelona team. Messi has also been the figurehead of the Argentina national team, leading them to success at many international tournaments. He is also known for his unique style, and he has been a massive influence on many other soccer players.

3. Kylie Jenner

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is a social media sensation, as shown by her 366,924,982 Instagram followers. Rising to fame as part of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner has gone on to work in several different industries, including launching her cosmetics range, fashion lines, and fragrances. She recently returned to reality TV when she appeared with her family in 2022’s The Kardashians.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

With 474,576,155 followers, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on the platform. The legendary soccer player has had an incredible career stretching back to 2002. Over his career, he has played for legendary teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. In 2021, he returned to Manchester United, where he remains today.

1. Instagram [Brand Account]

The most followed account on Instagram is Instagram itself. At the time of writing, the platform has a whopping 540,289,708 followers. The Instagram account spotlights many of Instagram’s best and rising content creators, making it one of the best places to find new people to follow.