Beyoncé belatedly shares her Halloween costume, but it’s one she can be proud of

Beyoncé’s got the internet in a collective swoon after posting her family’s Halloween costumes a couple of days after the rest of the world.

In an Instagram post captioned “Family every single day and night”, the Carters are all dressed up in the outfits of the popular Disney Channel animated comedy The Proud Family. Beyoncé herself takes on two characters in the series, dressing up as both Trudy Proud and the no-nonsense Suga Mama.

The relationship between Beyoncé and The Proud Family stretches back many years, too. The theme song of the original series was sung by her sister Solange Knowles, and features backing vocals from Destiny’s Child, of which she was the lead singer. ”Suga Mama” is also the name of one of her singles released in 2006 from her sophomore solo album B’Day, so it’s no wonder why she’s also donning the character’s famous outfit as well.

Jay-Z and her three children Blue Ivy, along with twins Sir and Rumi, are dressed as Oscar, Penny, Bebe, and Cece Proud respectively, so in some way, you could say Beyoncé’s got a proud family of her own.

Over the past couple of days, fans have been treated to some of the best Halloween costumes from their favorite celebrities, and the Carters are definitely joining the list with their cute, family-friendly ensembles. She may be a few days late, but as one of the comments stated, “if Beyoncé wants Halloween to be on Nov. 3, we’re going to have to change the date.”

The Proud Family and its 2022 reboot titled Louder and Prouder, are available to stream on Disney Plus.