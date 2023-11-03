‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause’s net worth and how she earned it

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause is best known for her place on the Oppenheim Reality Group, selling luxury homes to the Hollywood Elite left and right.

As she’s talked about on the show, Stause came from a not-so-luxurious upbringing, and has been working hard for decades to make a name and a bank account. Her hard work seems to have paid off: here’s a breakdown of the 42-year-old’s impressive net worth.

As a reality star, Stause gets many brand deals for her Instagram page. She frequently posts endorsing certain companies, and with a whopping 3.7 million followers, those posts probably don’t come cheap. Cosmopolitan reports that the real estate mogul makes approximately $10,000 dollars per Instagram post. That sum also doesn’t include any videos, stories, or reels she may cook up on behalf of brands like T.J. Maxx and DSW.

Before she was reality — and realty — royalty, Stause had an acting career. She was a soap opera actress on All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless, which equated to hundreds of episodes of television. Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports that soap actors like Stause can make anywhere from $450 to $1,000 per episode of a soap opera. Since she appeared on roughly 800 episodes of TV in her acting days, well, you do the math. That’s a lot of work and a lot of money.

Image via Netflix

We can’t forget her most recent and famous role as a realtor extraordinaire and drama fire-fighter on Selling Sunset on Netflix. She makes a pretty hefty commission on each of the houses that she sells, some of them even getting up to the $10 million range. According to Metro, the women on Selling Sunset make a 2.5% commission on the houses they sell. Two percent of multimillion-dollar homes isn’t too bad of a deal.

So how much is Chrishell Stause worth?

Not only does she sell luxury homes, but she owns one, too. Acting as her one agent, Us Weekly reports that she purchased her Hollywood home for $3.3 million. That’s a few million put to good use, since the home she bought in 2021 is stunning.

She also has a whole host of impressive side gigs. She released a book called Under Construction in 2022, she hosted Netflix’s Reality Games, and she did an 8-week stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

All in all, her countless different jobs and impressive real estate give her an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and it’s only going up.