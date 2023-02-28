Seth Rollins uses his WWE airtime to troll Jake Paul over recent boxing loss

American professional wrestler Seth Rollins continues his trend of being hilarious by calling out Jake Paul over a recent boxing loss. Paul suffered his first professional loss to Love Island contestant Tommy Fury recently and evidently, Rollins couldn’t help himself.

On WWE Raw, Rollins interrupted a segment by The Miz after the latter revealed he was going to be the host of Wrestlemania 39. Rollins asked The Miz to call Logan Paul, Jake’s brother. When The Miz refused, Rollins attacked him and stole his phone.

Rollins facetimed Logan from Miz’s phone, and made a reference to Jake Paul’s “rough night” in Saudi Arabia, where he was beaten in a decision by Fury. Despite all that, Logan said he would indeed accept Rollins’ challenge. Logan, after all, was the one that eliminated Rollins during the Royal Rumble. Check out the incident below:

Still can't believe @WWERollins borrowed @mikethemiz's phone to give @LoganPaul a call live on #WWERaw!



And guess what … Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the Social Media Megastar will meet face-to-face in the same ring next week live from Boston on #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/vnWlQI1qsk — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

Ever since the Royal Rumble incident, Rollins hasn’t been shy about expressing his disdain for Logan. He recently told Pat McAfee that Logan “doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he’s got, but at the end of the day, it’s about passion.”

He then compared the situation with Logan to the NFL.

“No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they’re a social media superstar, right? They’re going to get creamed. So he’s going to step into my world, and he’s going to get creamed.”

If only that was it. If there’s one thing Rollins know how to do it’s rile everyone up. He then went on to talk about how Logan had no respect for wrestling and is “in it for himself.”

“He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you apart of my business if you’re going to leech off it and you’re going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…and look I can only judge what he’s done in the past. His own history, because that’s foretelling for the future. That’s why I don’t like the guy.”

That selfish attitude, Rollins said, is why he doesn’t “dig the guy,” who he said only talks on social media but “he don’t want to say nothing to my face.”

Logan Paul has been AMAZING.



"The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ @WWERollins #PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/trNOtzSSnR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023

We’ll keep you posted on this ongoing feud.