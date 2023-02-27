Jake Paul takes first professional boxing loss to ‘Love Island’ alumni Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has copped his first-ever professional boxing loss, following a tight battle with former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury, proving once and for all that reality stars are better than YouTube stars

When he’s not busy promoting potential crypto scams, fake mystery boxes, or being under fire for alleged sexual assault, he’s busy living his dream of being a boxer. Becoming a massive name in the scene for coming up essentially as an amateur, he’s finally tasted defeat for the first time as he lost out to Fury thanks to a split decision.

Fury and Paul were neck-and-neck during the majority of the match, as the two internet-age stars exchanged blows pretty fairly — including Paul getting a knockdown. However, it wasn’t enough to give him the win on the judge’s scorecards. Fury inflicting Paul’s first loss is quite the moment, continuing his own winning streak of nine matches.

TOMMY FURY DEFEATS JAKE PAUL BY SPLIT DECISION 💥#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/kR4V5Wk9f0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 26, 2023

The stats from the fight tell a slightly different story, with Paul looking much more dominant than the scorecards gave him credit for. The YouTuber landed 32 percent of his jabs to Fury’s 25 percent — with the sheer volume of punches and jabs by Fury completely tipping the scales. Fury threw 302 punches, 148 power punches, and landed 88.

The fight was held in Saudi Arabia at Diriyah Arena, with it being broadcast as pay-per-view around the world. Paul’s first loss will go down against him for quite some time, while Fury will continue an impressive hot streak which is close to ten straight wins.