‘Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis confesses ‘embarrassing’ reason she stayed with Alec Baldwin during the 2000s

If there’s any fictional character who knows the ins and outs of first dates, happy but complex relationships, and tough breakups, it’s Sex and the City‘s Charlotte York. And, as it turns out, Kristin Davis has a lot of juicy romantic stories to share, too.

Davis recently explained on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! that she didn’t break up with Alec Baldwin in the 2000s for an “embarrassing” reason. Was it because she was nervous to tell him it was over? Because she liked dating a famous actor? Because she didn’t want to be single? No. It was because Davis liked Baldwin’s house in the Hamptons!

The actress explained that he was “so rich” at that point, and that she loved his Amagansett home, which he bought in 1995 for $1.7 million. She thought, “I don’t wanna break up with this person because I like his house!” and added, “It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true.” Baldwin has a $70 million net worth now, and, when he and Davis dated in the 2000s, he was fresh from starring in big movies like The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Beetlejuice.

Photo via HBO Max

People often remain in a relationship because of the “sunk cost fallacy,” or the idea that they’ve invested so much time in it already that they can’t leave. But maybe more people stick around for reasons akin to Davis’.

The actress also dated Aaron Sorkin, but she hasn’t shared any similarly juicy tidbits about that romance. She said they split in 2012 because they were “different people.” Did he have a house in the Hamptons? The Social Network and The West Wing writer doesn’t really strike me as a Hamptons type, but hey, you never know.

Honestly, Davis’ reasoning sounds like a Sex and the City storyline. While Charlotte might have gone back and forth about whether it was fair to keep dating someone for their fancy vacation house, I could see Carrie, Miranda, or Samantha having no problem with it.

Like her Sex and the City character who once said she had “been dating since [she] was 15” and was “exhausted,” Davis has talked a lot about the art and experience of dating over the years. In 2021, she told The Sunday Times that she finds small talk “boring,” explaining, “I’m not not dating but I’m not actively dating.” Since she’s a mom of two, she wants to ensure she starts a relationship with a special person since her partner would become part of their worlds, too.

Photo via NBC

But wait, I want to hear more about Baldwin’s Hamptons house. After some brief Internet sleuthing, I can confirm it doesn’t disappoint. He’s had a tough time selling it, probably because of the wildly high price point. According to People, it was on the market for $18.995 million in 2024. The 10,000 square foot home has balconies, porches, and a beautiful, massive kitchen. Just one quick glimpse at some photos, and it’s clear why Davis wanted to spend time there.

As of July 2024, no one had bought it yet. Maybe Davis has her eye on the place? That gorgeous living room looks like the perfect place to rewatch Sex and the City… or to watch And Just Like That season 3. And can I be invited, please?

