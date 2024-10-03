‘This is real love’: Shawn Mendes opens up about his ‘private little fire of love’ with Camila Cabello and fans can’t figure out if they’re back together again or not

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello started dating in 2019 after years of pining. The relationship moved quickly, as it often does with celebrities, and the two couldn’t help showing just how in love they were. However, their relationship didn’t last, as they split in 2021, with a brief attempt at rekindling their romance in 2023. So, what’s going on with them now?

Mendes never shied away from speaking about Cabello or revealing how in love he was with her, even from the beginning. Their friends-to-lovers relationship was covered in Netflix’s Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, where Mendes spoke about their relationship. “For the past, like, four years, just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me as a human being,” Mendes explained. “She’s got my back, and I think that’s what your partner is for.”

Their friendship dates back to 2015, and although they broke up in 2021, Mendes and Cabello remained friendly and mutually shared support for each other’s music, which often alluded to their relationship, as they had been a muse for each other for years. Although Sabrina Carpenter entered the chat with her latest album, Short ‘n Sweet, which is speculated to refer to her brief situationship with Mendes, the drama seems to be one-sided because the “Treat You Better” star just opened up about his on-and-off again relationship with the “Havana” songstress and ignored the rest.

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together again?

The short answer to the question is no — not officially, at least. As he’s promoting his upcoming album, Shawn, the “In My Blood” star also addressed his on-and-off relationship with Camila, and, obviously, had nothing but praise about her.

“I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” Mendes explained during the Jay Shetty Podcast around the 57:40 mark. “Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it…”

He continued that he doesn’t let public opinion impact his connections anymore as he’s currently staying off social media. “This isn’t a movie, this is real life, this is real love and it’s confusing and hard.” Mendes highlighted: “I’m just lucky she’s an amazing human being, and she’s incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring. So, communicating with her is not difficult, and I think that’s probably a huge part of it.”

As for writing about each other, the “When You’re Gone” star explained where they draw the line in using their private moments. “We’ve been [in the public eye] since we’re very young, so I think at this point, we’re just like, we hopefully just have a deep, great respect. I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other.”

Mendes even commented to one fan writing, "They don't play about each other." He wrote back, "No we don't."

Although Mendes didn’t confirm — or deny — that the two are back together, as he claimed again that he was single, he did the same in the past, so take his words with a grain of salt. They both attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, where they each performed songs speculated to be about each other — with Carpenter’s performance being just the cherry on top.

Their on-and-off relationship dates back to almost a decade ago, and, even if they’re not together — for now — it’s refreshing to see the respect and love they have for each other. So this leads to the question: Are we getting “Señorita 2.0” soon?

