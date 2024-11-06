Forgot password
Millie Bobby Brown ahead of Damsel premiere
Image via Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
'She has impeccable taste': Millie Bobby Brown's custom bridal gown has been unveiled, and everyone agrees it's an Eleven out of 10

The internet can't get enough of this gorgeous lace wedding dress.
Monica Coman
Published: Nov 6, 2024 12:26 pm

For many people, Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown is still a child, but whether we like it or not, she’s not a kid anymore. Over time, the Emmy-nominated actress has become a fashion staple with her youthful, feminine looks, slowly outgrowing the baby-faced youth we’ve come to know from her character Eleven. Brown’s new bridal gown highlights that growth perfectly.

Brown, 20, married Jake Bongiovi, 22, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, this May in a private ceremony. However, it took several months for the newlyweds to reveal photos from their wedding, as they posted snaps from the happy event in early October. The affair took place in Tuscany, Italy, at Villa Cetinale. Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, officiated the ceremony.

For the event, the Netflix star wore a custom Galia Lahav gown, and now thhe bridal shop just revealed details of the work they did on it.

Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding gown blended the traditional look with a youthful vibe

Galia Lahav first unveiled the dress after the Stranger Things star unveiled the photos herself. They shared several snaps of the lace custom gown, noting how “honored” they were to handle this intimate piece of clothing, before noting that “designing her custom gown was such an exciting, fun & creative journey.”

On Nov. 4, the official account further detailed their collab with brand-new pictures and an official blog post that shared how the gown was created, as well as shared several BTS photos and details of how Millie fell in love with the gown.

In discussing the collaboration, head designer Sharon Sever noted, “Millie Bobby brought depth & complexity to her iconic role in Stranger Things, and now she brings grace & beauty to her special day in another iconic way. I can’t wait to see her shine as she steps into a new chapter of her life & wish her and Jake only happiness, love & health for their future together.”

Brown’s custom gown was based on their Anais dress, a lace wonder tailored to flatter the silhouette, with a structured corset and sheer back, an angel-wing neckline, and floral straps.

Millie Bobby Brown's wedding dress design
Image via Galia Lahav

Millie’s bespoke gown kept most of the initial ideas but exchanged the open back for a full lace back with silk buttons down to the zipper, removed the crystal at the neckline, and opted for a toned-down overskirt. She also accessorized with an oversized veil, flowing over her long train.

The bridal shop notes Millie’s stylist, Ryan Young, fell in love with the Anais dress at the Spring 2025 NYBFW Presentation, and texted the actress immediately, who rushed to try it on.

The gown received a lot of appreciation when Millie first released the wedding photos, and is getting a lot of attention now as the bridal shop detailed the collab. “One thing about miss millie she has impeccable taste,” read one of the most popular comments. “I’ll never get over this dress,” wrote another.

The couple got engaged in April 2023, a year before the wedding. The actress revealed the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the two and a reference to her favorite artist, Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” She later revealed that her husband proposed with one of her mother’s rings.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal,” she told The Sunday Times. “I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.” Everything about this love story is adorable.

