Celebrities

Who did Millie Bobby Brown marry?

Celebrities are just built different than us.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 04:51 pm

For many, actor Millie Bobby Brown and her Stranger Things character, Eleven, are intrinsically entwined. In 2016, Netflix introduced the world to the breakout actor in one of the most successful shows on television.

Her performance as the supernaturally gifted child in the ’80s era Midwest cemented her in the pop culture zeitgeist. Stanger Things became a smash success and catapulted the young actor into worldwide fame. Fans watched Eleven grow from an uncertain lab experiment to a powerhouse in her own right. In turn, Brown’s celebrity and career flourished as well. In addition to her landmark role, the actor has had many other Netflix projects, including Damsel and the Enola Holmes franchise. If that weren’t enough, she embarked on another milestone early on: Matrimony.

In May 2024, Brown married none other than Jake Bongiovi. The groom is, of course, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, who was in attendance at the wedding. Brown and Bongiovi’s celebration was private and secretive, but now the couple has officially released pictures of the day. According to Teen Vogue, the bride wore a customer Galia Lahav dress with lace detailing. The Stranger Things star posted photos on Instagram that she captions: “forever and always, your wife.”

The wedding was a surprise to some, considering the ages of the wedding party. Bonjiovi was only 22 at the time of the marriage while Brown had yet to turn 21. Despite their young age, the members of the family could not be happier. Father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi acknowledged the happy event to BBC The One.

“They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”

Fans can now see the gorgeous nuptials, thanks to the glowing bride on social media.

