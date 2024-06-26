‘She just doesn’t jibe with Ryan’: Vanna White might be leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ earlier than expected, and it might be Ryan Seacrest’s fault

We’ve all had the experience of losing a favorite co-worker to another job, and even before Pat Sajack retired from Wheel of Fortune in June 2024, everyone was curious if Vanna White would stay. Now that Ryan Seacrest has taken over as host, some are saying she could be gone soon, too.

According to SheKnows, a source explained in an interview with The Daily Mail that Vanna White could leave Wheel of Fortune before 2026, which is when her contract is up.

The source said, “She just doesn’t jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could.”

While as of now there is no confirmation that White has quit, it sounds like according to these sources, she’s unhappy and not connecting with her new co-host Ryan Seacrest. A source also said, “It is just so difficult to do this without Pat.”

Since Vanna White has made so much money from Wheel of Fortune, we would totally get it if she wanted to pack up and hit the road now. She joined the show in 1982 and has been there ever since, which is definitely impressive. Although fans initially thought White would quit the show following Sajak’s departure, she told People “I’m not ready to retire.” This could suggest that although sources say she and Seacrest don’t have the kind of bond or chemistry she and Sajak had, she might want to stay.

It’s also possible that since White said she wants to keep working, she could quit and explore other career opportunities, and we’re sure she’d be super successful no matter where she went.

It can’t be easy for White to host Wheel of Fortune now that her wonderful co-host has retired. Just like it’s fun to chat about the weekend or everyone’s latest Netflix obsession over morning coffees with a co-worker, White and Sajak were used to seeing each other regularly for 43 years. White told People in 2022, “We are like a brother and sister team” and sounded sad when she pictured leaving the show. She said, “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

Previously, Seacrest hosted LIVE with Kelly and Ryan alongside longtime host Kelly Ripa, and he has sounded eager to begin his new chapter at Wheel of Fortune. He told E! News that White is “a legend,” “an icon,” and also “down to earth.” While he hasn’t said anything that would indicate he and White don’t like working together, or don’t get along, it’s definitely possible that White could announce her exit soon. We’ll have to wait and see.

