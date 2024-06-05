Vanna White on the red carpet, waving at the photographer
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Is Vanna White leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune?’

Does Pat Sajak's departure mean White's is not far behind?
Published: Jun 5, 2024 11:24 am

For more than 40 years, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have graced TV screens with their presence on Wheel of Fortune. In 2023, however, Sajak announced his retirement after the 41st season, and Ryan Seacrest will replace his role as the show’s host.

Sajak’s last appearance on Wheel of Fortune is scheduled to air on June 7, which is also the finale of season 41. With Sajak’s departure, many are left wondering whether White will leave with him.

Vanna White thought about leaving, but…

Photo via ABC

In an interview with People, White revealed that she contemplated leaving Wheel of Fortune when Sajak announced his retirement. To her, the show just wouldn’t be the same without Sajak. After more than four decades of working together, the two had built a great working relationship, and it was difficult for White to decide whether to continue her letter-turning duties on the show knowing that Sajak would no longer be there. “It definitely is bittersweet,” she said. “But he’s decided to retire and I have to accept that.”

How long will Vanna White stay on the show?

Vanna White on the red carpet, backdropped by a cream-colored backdrop. She is smiling at the camera
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In 2023, White signed a new contract to remain on Wheel of Fortune until the 2025 to 2026 season. According to reports, she negotiated a pay increase — her first raise in 18 years — and was offered a hefty sum. With her new contract, White will be on Wheel of Fortune for at least two seasons with Seacrest. What happens after her contract is over is still up in the air.

White said she’s excited about working with Seacrest, who she has known for a long time. “He is professional, he’s good at what he does, he’s kind,” she said. Sajak’s final appearance on Wheel of Fortune will air on June 7, and the new season with Seacrest will premiere in September.

