‘She’s kind of busy right now’: Did Travis Kelce’s mom Donna serve Taylor Swift a piping hot Thanksgiving micro-aggression ?

It seems Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is done hiding how she truly feels about his son’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. But did she even try to conceal it though?

Recommended Videos

From the very beginning, there have been murmurs that Donna’s reception of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter seems sus. It seems as if Donna’s not tried to get to know Taylor — or maybe she did, but then she’s fine with not connecting with Taylor on a personal level. This week, we get to see another side of Donna, and boy, she served a whole new level of passive-aggressiveness.

The Kelce matriarch stopped by the TODAY show Thursday to showcase a recipe for the fast-approaching Thanksgiving. During the chat, her face lit up as soon as Craig Melvin, who is replacing Hoda Kotb as co-anchor starting in January, asked her what she was doing on the special occasion.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s a football family,” she said.

Donna Kelce joins TODAY with her go-to Thanksgiving recipe, now known as Mama Kelce's Dinner Rolls! pic.twitter.com/XUNp5zgp7s — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2024

When Melvin shifted toward making the conversation about Swift, Donna started to become calculative with her responses, making it seem like she didn’t want the pop superstar to be part of their holiday plans.

“Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just gonna be at the football game. So we’re doing that,” she said after getting asked if they were having a big Thanksgiving dinner.

And then, here comes the cheeky part. When Melvin inquired if Taylor had already tasted the marshmallow crescent puffs she presented on the broadcast, Donna abruptly said, “I don’t think so,” and let out a teasing smile. Asked if she’d ever give Swift some, she responded, “Absolutely!”

It’s worth noting that at the start of Donna’s guest appearance on the show, Craig emphasized that the food that she was preparing for them that day was her sons, Jason and Travis’ favorite holiday recipe that “they crave the most.”

Travis and Taylor started dating in July 2023, so clearly, the billionaire singer had so many chances to taste Mama Kelce’s crescent puffs at least once — if indeed it was her go-to recipe for special occasions.

Anyway, before the segment ended, Craig questioned if Travis’ mom was going to see the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker on Thanksgiving, and she replied without hesitation: “She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do.” Strange way of saying that Taylor wouldn’t get to see her even if she tried, isn’t it?

Funnily enough, around the same time last year, Donna also appeared on TODAY and got all Swifties thinking that she wasn’t the biggest fan of her youngest son’s girlfriend. At the time, Savannah Guthrie and Kotb enthusiastically asked her about her first meeting with the singer.

Mama Kelce did not even bother concealing her emotions as she said she didn’t want to talk about it because Travis and Taylor’s romance was still “fairly new.” Even more surprising was her “okay” comment about what it felt like spending time with the pop icon.

Just this past September, Donna also made another passive-aggressive remark concerning Taylor when she was interviewed by Page Six on why Swift and Travis were the perfect match for each other.

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good. He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she. I hope they’re having a good time.”

Considering all of these, it’s easy to see that Donna Kelce is still processing the fact that her son is dating one of the most influential artists in the world right now. It’s either that or, based on our understanding, she doesn’t care who her son is seeing, as she is one of those typically overprotective moms.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy