‘She’s so Barbie’: Sabrina Carpenter stuns in pink mini dress previously approved by bombshell Sydney Sweeney

Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney are some of the hottest bombshells in Hollywood right now. They are immensely successful, gorgeous, and extremely fashionable. Instead of competing against each other as the patriarchy would want, the “Taste” singer proved there was enough space for all women as she wore the same dress Sweeney previously wore.

Fashion has a huge impact, especially when it comes to celebrities, as it’s important to highlight, represent, and honor different moments in time. Although there are a lot of “who wore it best” comparisons online, the fact that some celebrities end up wearing the same dress at the same event shouldn’t be a competition.

In this case, Carpenter and Sweeney didn’t wear the same dress at the same time. Sweeney was the one to do it over a year ago, and the shades are different, but Carpenter has proven several times she doesn’t mind wearing the same clothes as other women before her, which makes her the ultimate girl’s girl.

Sabrina Carpenter was a real-life Barbie in a pink mini-gown

Carpenter was one of the stars who attended W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party on Jan. 4. She dressed for the occasion with a bright pink minidress that gave both Barbie vibes and Marilyn Monroe. The gown in question is the Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora Crepe Satin Minidress, which highlighted her best features as Carpenter put on a busty display and highlighted her legs thanks to the short skirt that wrapped around her waist and fell with a small train behind.

The “Espresso” star paired the look with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals, also pink, and accessorized with custom Azature fine jewelry. Carpenter had three separate necklaces made up of 43.5 carats of D diamonds, per the brand, and paired with diamond stud earrings. She kept her blonde hair in her signature glamorous waves with a side part and opted for blush makeup to highlight the pin-up style.

Fans immediately noticed she was the perfect Barbie. “HI BARBIE,” reads one of the comments, with a different one echoing, “She’s so Barbie.” They also noticed the “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend vibes,” and considering how many carats she was wearing, it was hard not to.

In late 2023, Sweeney wore the same dress, in a different shade. To celebrate “Christmas time,” Sweeney shared a series of photos of her in the Vivienne Westwood gown in burgundy, looking like a Christmas present herself.

Carpenter wearing the same iconic dress highlights that she doesn’t see other women as competition and loves putting her own stamp on iconic fashion pieces, which is just another reason to adore her.

This is hardly the first time she did it. Just recently, the “Please Please Please” hitmaker started the new year with an archival Todd Oldham gown from the Fall 1994 collection. The stunning winter-perfect gown had been worn by Cindy Crawford on the runway and later by Halle Berry in 1995 at the Losing Isaiah premiere.

In 2024, she wore the Versace SS24 dress at the Capital FM Summertime Ball, the same dress Margot Robbie wore to promote Barbie. The two wore different colors, as Carpenter went for a summer-appropriate yellow, while Robbie chose pink.

Considering how successful Carpenter and her stylist, Jared Ellner, are in highlighting her best features, with every outfit previously worn by a different celebrity, Carpenter proves all of them bring their individual style and mark to every outfit and she celebrates those before her. I, for one, love to see it.

