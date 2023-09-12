Shirley Strawberry’s apology to Steve Harvey on the ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ explained

Morning show drama is swirling, following a leaked phone call between Shirley Strawberry and her estranged husband, Earnest Williams.

Its not uncommon for our favorite celebs to spark some spectacle with a disagreement, but the squabble between Strawberry and Steve Harvey is garnering particular interest. The pair serve as co-hosts of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and any dispute between them is of instant interest to the radio show’s many listeners. What started as a relatively innocent conversation between husband and wife has thus blossomed into a public confrontation. Rather than lean into the drama so many people expected, however, Strawberry was quick to apologize for what was overheard in her conversation with Williams, leading to a quick resolution.

What did Shirley Strawberry say about Steve Harvey and his wife?

Leaked audio from a phone call between Strawberry and her husband, who is currently jailed, reveals the radio host’s true feeling on Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, and not all of them are good. While it seems Strawberry has few hard feeling about her co-host, she’s not the biggest fan of his wife.

Word of Strawberry blasting Marjorie for treating she and the rest of the Steve Harvey Morning Show like “the help” quickly began circulating online, leading many to conclude that Marjorie is unpleasant to work with. The precise context of Strawberry’s criticism isn’t quite clear, but when her entire statement is considered, its sentiment feels far less heated.

Strawberry reportedly said, around a year ago, that Marjorie “looks at us as ‘the help’ you know… it is what it is,” and the internet took that sentiment and ran. Soon, rumors of an impending divorce between the Harveys were swirling, even as fans picked sides in a feud that never really turned into a feud. That’s because, soon after the comments came to light, Harvey and Strawberry addressed the issue on their radio show, and Strawberry stepped up to apologize.

Shirley Strawberry’s apology

Strawberry’s apology was mature, succinct, and to the point. She didn’t mince words or try to side-step blame, instead taking full responsibility for what was said in that private phone conversation. She noted that she “can’t take it back,” and explained that she never intended to add any stress to the Harveys’ lives. Regardless, the call’s eventual leak did just that, and Strawberry assured both Harvey and his wife that, while it seems “everyone is coming… for you at this time, including me,” she was in fact just chatting with her husband in what should have been an innocent vent-session.

Strawberry concluded her apology with a note that she feels “terrible” and makes “no excuses” for the comments she made. In response, Harvey accepted her apology, and noted that — while they initially intended to ignore the controversy — he and Strawberry were forced to respond following furious fan reactions.