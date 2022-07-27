‘Shut the F**k Up’: Twitch’s HasanAbi blows up at viewer for asking if he owns guns

The Twitch world was in an uproar Wednesday, and Hasan Piker, AKA HasanAbi,went viral for his live-stream rant when he was pressed about his personal gun ownership.

“Shut the f*ck up,” HasanAbi said on his Twitch stream, the pertinent clip of which you can watch here.

No stranger to controversy, Hasan Piker has been vocal about his pro-gun control views. The streamer has appeared on televised political commentaries, most notably Fox News. Last month, he was interviewed by BBC about his stance on gun violence in the United States.

On Wednesday, Piker was streaming a C-SPAN video feed of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she spoke on the need for gun control. As HasanAbi offered his thoughts, he was inundated with chatter, but one recurring question provoked his ire: “@hasanabi Do you own guns?”

The outspoken proponent of increased firearm restrictions was quick to vent his frustration. “This is my favorite type of chatter,” Piker said. “‘Do you own guns?’ ‘Do you own guns?’ ‘Do you own guns?’ ‘If you are to own guns [sic], do you hold them in a safe? Specifically can I get the blueprint to your house or where you have guns?’”

From there, Piker launched into a profanity-laden tirade. “What f**king gun owner that’s responsible, if they had a gun or not, would f**king tell you? What responsible person is going to inform 36,000 people on whether or not they have a f**cking gun, what the make and model of it is, or how many f**king bullets does it hold, and if they have it in a f**king gun safe or not? What the f**k is wrong with you, dumb ass? Stop asking dumb questions, dude. Shut the f**k up.”

We Got This Covered reached out to Piker for comment. This is a developing story, and it will be updated if and when he responds.