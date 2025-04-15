‘Sick of all of it’: Cher rocked by serious allegations as son Elijah Blue’s wife warns of crisis

There’s trouble brewing in Cher’s world, and for once, it’s not about her chart-topping career or iconic status.

The pop legend has found herself at the center of a storm involving her son, Elijah Blue Allman, and his estranged wife, Marieangela King. The relationship between Allman, 48, and King, 37, has officially hit the rocks — again. On April 7, King filed divorce papers citing those famously vague “irreconcilable differences” that have ended countless Hollywood unions. But the filing itself is just the tip of a very messy iceberg that’s been forming for years. This isn’t even their first divorce rodeo, as Allman previously tried to end the marriage back in 2021, only to call it off earlier this year.

Sources close to King paint a picture of a woman who’s simply reached her breaking point. “Angela has given Elijah so many chances,” one insider revealed to British tabloid Daily Mail, adding that she’s “not going to be taken for granted ever again.” The same source indicated King had trusted Allman to maintain his sobriety—a trust that has apparently been shattered. The real bombshell, however, is King’s reported finger-pointing at her famous mother-in-law. According to those in King’s circle, she places significant blame on Cher herself for her husband’s ongoing problems. “Frankly, Cher is a large part of [King’s] decision to walk away from this toxicity,” an insider claimed, adding bluntly that “She blames Cher for all of his issues.”

If true, it’s a damning indictment of the “Believe” singer’s parenting—though hardly the first time Cher’s mothering has come under scrutiny. The tension between Cher and King reportedly dates back to 2013, when Allman and King got engaged. Even Allman himself acknowledged the friction, saying in a 2014 interview: “You’ve got two strong women, two big bulls in the pen. I think there’s a respect and I think they butt heads a little bit.” In retrospect, calling it “butting heads” seems like a massive understatement.

Perhaps the most disturbing chapter in this family drama occurred in November 2022, when King alleged in court documents that Cher had hired four men to forcibly remove Elijah from a New York hotel room. According to King’s filing, the men claimed to be working for Cher and took Allman to an undisclosed treatment facility. “I am currently unaware of my husband’s well-being or whereabouts,” King stated at the time—words no spouse should ever have to write.

Cher denied these allegations with a terse “That rumor is not true,” and no criminal charges were filed. But the singer’s subsequent actions raised questions about her version of events. Just a year later, in December 2023, Cher filed for temporary conservatorship over her son, citing concerns about his substance abuse and mental health.

Allman’s struggles with addiction aren’t new. As the son of Cher and the late rock star Gregg Allman, Elijah has lived his entire life in the shadow of musical giants, while battling his own demons. He’s been open about using heroin as a teenager and his ongoing battle with substance abuse. Growing up as celebrity offspring comes with its own unique pressures—just ask any of the countless “nepo babies” who’ve spiraled in the public eye.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Allman. Losing one’s sobriety while simultaneously watching your marriage dissolve creates a dangerous potential for what psychologists call a “downward spiral.” Add in a complicated relationship with a globally famous mother, and you’ve got a perfect storm of stressors.

