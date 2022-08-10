Sir David Attenborough and Dolly Parton are among the celebrities that no one can hate

At a time when celebrity scandal is ubiquitous, fans are picking the famous people who have virtually nothing to hate about them.

This uber-positive discussion materialized in r/AskReddit thanks to a post by matiignr. The post has over two thousand responses, naming hordes of celebrities. The top selection of all, at the time of this writing, is skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

“I’ve never heard negative sh*t about Tony Hawk,” wrote purple_yosher to 1,600 upvotes. Frosty-Champion7031 replied that the only negative thing they could say was that “his part in Haggard [:The Movie] was way too short.”

Of course, people chimed in with legit negative sh*t, arguing why he shouldn’t be revered:

No one’s perfect, but judging by the responses to the second most-upvoted choice, Dolly Parton is as close as a person can get:

The worst gripes people have with her are that they don’t like her music, and she’s overdone her “sex appeal” shtick, which seems like more of a comment on the poster’s opinion on how women are allowed to age than anything.

David Attenborough, the documentary presenter and environmentalist, is the third most-liked celebrity in the thread. However, Hufa123 noted that “there’s plenty of people who don’t like/is annoyed by his message since it paints them in a bad light,” such as “oligarchs and other such people who profit from destroying the planet.” Other Redditors concur:

Other top selections include Betty White, Rick Moranis, Mr. Rogers, Keanu Reeves, Brendan Fraser, Bob Ross, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Lassie.

It’s hard to beat a dog in a likability competition, but several human celebrities just did.