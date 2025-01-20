Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in the office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Snoop Dogg is seen performing a surprise concert in Times Square on November 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images & James Devaney/GC Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg joining Donald Trump’s team is Elon Musk’s utopia, but is it a ‘vibe shift’ or just ‘succumbing to the latest power train?’

Oh no, not you too Snoop...
Fred Onyango
Fred Onyango
|

Published: Jan 20, 2025 04:01 am

Someone is getting played — whether it’s the fans, artists, or President Trump himself. It remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure: someone is being disingenuous. As the list of performers for Trump’s inauguration slowly emerges, the musicians who’ve confirmed their attendance have been met with confusion and disappointment. But no one expected that Snoop Dogg, of all people, would also make the list.

Recommended Videos

Snoop spent much of Trump’s first term critiquing not just Trump’s often racist and xenophobic rhetoric but also his supporters. Back then, Snoop didn’t mince words when expressing his disdain for President Trump. USA Today reported on a visit he made to Sirius XM studios, where he called Trump a racist and declared that even when the always controversial Kanye West supported him, Snoop Dogg would also turn his back on him. Snoop didn’t stop there. He released an album and a now-deleted video for his song Lavender (Nightfall Remix), where he shoots a clown meant to mock the president, prompting an actual response from Trump’s active Twitter account at the time.

So it’s no surprise that fans were stunned when Snoop not only walked back his previous comments but also became a key performer at the Crypto Ball pre-inauguration party, entertaining major Trump donors from the cryptocurrency community. One user highlighted the stark contrast between Snoop’s past and present stances, and Elon Musk, never one to miss a post on X, commented, calling it a major “vibe shift.”

There are several reasons why people might be cosplaying as Trump supporters. In the 2020 election, Trump pardoned rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black in exchange for their support in a demographic he had completely lost at the time. There’s also speculation that Snoop is performing for Trump because of the latter’s pardon of his former business partner, Michael “Harry-O” Harrison, from the prime days of Death Row Records in the 1990s.

Many users on X were quick to point out the likely reasons behind Trump and Snoop’s reunion, some commenting under Musk’s post, claiming it’s a matter of self-preservation.

Another user described it as just the latest example of someone succumbing to whatever power train is currently in motion, no matter where it leads. 

A more cynical commenter speculated that Trump might have bribed Snoop.

These are answers we’ll only get when both parties have nothing left to gain or lose from this clear marriage of convenience. It’s worth remembering that just days before the election, Trump made his now-definitive appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he mentioned that some people behind the scenes told him they only pretended to hate him to further their careers. He never specified who he was talking about, but it now seems that Snoop might be likely one of the candidates. But if people around him can pretend to hate him, then they can certainly pretend to like him too. For Elon Musk and his cohorts, however, it’s clear that all they care about is perception. This apparent “vibe shift” will be enough for them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Fred Onyango
Fred Onyango
Fred Onyango is an entertainment journalist who primarily focuses on the intersection of entertainment, society, and politics. He has been writing about the entertainment industry for five years, covering celebrity, music, and film through the lens of their impact on society and politics. He has reported from the London Film Festival and was among the first African entertainment journalists invited to cover the Sundance Film Festival. Fun fact—Fred is also a trained pilot.
twitter Link to linktr.ee