Snoop Dogg shows solidarity with SAG, WGA strikes, cancels Hollywood Bowl show

Nearly two weeks have passed since the SAG-AFTRA strikes started, and protesters now have a brand new ally. Snoop Dogg announced that he too will be standing in solidarity with writers and actors by canceling his L.A. performance.

The announcement was made on the rapper’s Instagram page, saying that the show was canceled due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The statement showed expressed support for protesters, and a hope that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiation table with “a real proposal” so that everyone can get back to work.

It’s important to know that Snoop Dogg isn’t just a musician. He has done a few voiceover roles in titles such as Turbo and The Simpsons. He’s also the executive producer for the online web series, Doggyland, a children’s show that made rap educational for kids. Essentially, he understands the importance of these strikes, especially since he worked in the affected industries over the course of his career.

His support does not end on social media, however. The rapper spoke at a press conference, where he claimed that the streaming industry was problem, both in TV and music. He stated how music streaming doesn’t pay its artist well, claiming that “it doesn’t make sense” how a billion streams does not equate to a billion dollars or a fair amount of money. He then compared that sentiment to what writers and actors have been getting paid.

Snoop Dogg breaks down why streaming residuals is a huge issue for SAG-AFTRA & WGA. Well said! pic.twitter.com/fBOSUOyPnV — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 18, 2023

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only major celebrity who showed solidarity and support for the ongoing protests. SAG-AFTRA recently announced that Dwayne Johnson made the “largest single donation” the organization has ever seen for an undisclosed amount. There were also reports that Mission Impossible star, Tom Cruise was present in the negotiation room, prior to the strikes.

Hopefully the constant support for protesters from A-list celebrities will catch the attention of networks, streamers and studios. Multiple actors have come out and disclosed how little they’ve earned for past projects, with some receiving zero residuals. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA predicted that this could be the end of the acting industry if the powers that be don’t return to the negotiating table.