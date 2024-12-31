‘So beautiful I wanna cry’: Liam Hemsworth’s GF Gabriella Brooks shows us why she’s a fashion star with a look at her best 2024 outfits

Earlier this month, Liam Hemsworth’s longtime girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, came onto our radar when she posted several photos of herself and the actor dressing up for a night of The Australian Ballet at the Sydney Opera House. Not only did they spotlight their date night, but we also noted their sharp dressing skills as the model wowed us with her stunning gold Chanel dress. This time, she is back on Instagram again to share her style, and there is no Hemsworth insight!

Brooks posted a bunch of pictures as she reflected on the last few hours of 2024 and the impact that fashion has had on her this year. She did this by highlighting her favorite looks; when we tell you there are some great ones, we mean it! First was that gorgeous gold Chanel dress we raved about last time and how it was both elegant and timeless. She also shared a photo of herself rocking a plunging leather top which she paired with a houndstooth skirt, complete with a thigh slit, and styled with a skinny black belt, silver buckle, short black leather gloves, and a matching black handbag.

She also posed in a checkered coat, white crocheted mini dress, and best of all, a matching pink two-piece consisting of a velvet blazer and mini velvet shorts.

Gabriella Brooks leaves fans with tears in their eyes as they rave about her outfits

In the caption, she shared her thoughts. “Fashion! Thank u 2024 I loved you,” she wrote. Fans agree with her statement, and the comment section has been flooded with remarks about her outfits. “Omg that velvet suittttt I die,” a fan wrote. “Beautiful! I manifested that you’d post a recap!” another shared. Other reactions include “All of it,” “The last dress, I’m obsessed!!” and “She’s so beautiful I wanna cry. Does anyone else wanna cry with me?”

Gabriella Brooks started modeling when she was 14 and has had a successful run. Some of her campaigns include Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., Scanlan Theodore, and BIMBA Y LOLA. She has also given interviews to major fashion publications, and although she does not love to talk about her relationships, discussing her approach to fashion is something else entirely.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar she discussed her love for French style and offered advice to women who wanted to create an enviable fashion wardrobe. This includes “invest in key pieces” and “less is more.” She continued, “There’s so much good fashion advice out there, but I think the main thing is being true to yourself and dressing for yourself, instead of other people.”

In the same chat, she also spoke about her style. “I’m always drawn to minimalism, and like really good cuts,” she said. “I guess Australia has influenced my fashion in the way that it’s quite functional — I feel like Australian fashion is kind of born from functionality. You know, being able to actually wear something and still look good.”

Australia has influenced more than the way Brooks dresses; she has spoken about her homeland with great affection, noting how she loves to travel (and she does for work), but coming home is always a blessing. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of all of the travel, but there’s something so special about that feeling when you get off the plane and you’re home,” she said.

