‘Barbie and Ken’: Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend are couple goals as they rock their finest eveningwear for a night at the ballet

For those fans still holding out for a Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reunion, look away now! The former power couple has shown no signs of reconciliation after finalizing their divorce in January 2020. While the “Flowers” singer has moved on with musician Maxx Morando, Hemsworth has also found love with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks. The couple is very private about their relationship, so when we get a glimpse into their private lives, you better believe we take notice!

Brooks recently decided to share several photos of herself and Hemsworth enjoying a night of The Australian Ballet at the Sydney Opera House. The pair dressed in their best eveningwear for the event, with the Witcher actor looking dapper in a classic black suit, white shirt, and black bowtie. The model opted for a stunning gold Chanel dress that looked gorgeous. She styled her hair in a simple updo and wore natural makeup. She accessorized with a chainlink gold choker, dangling earrings, and a gold bag.

The best part of the post was how happy the pair looked as they posed for a mirror selfie. Another photo taken from behind them showed Hemsworth gently touching Brooks’ back as they walked through the crowd at the ballet. Brooks shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “A magical night at the ballet with @chanelofficial @ausballet.” Although she didn’t have much to say, her fans have flooded the post’s comment section with messages praising the couple.

Fans react to Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth’s sweet photos

“So great to see pics of you and Liam together,” a fan shared. “PERFECT to each other!! Handsome Liam and Beautiful Gabby!!!” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “Barbie and Ken,” “u guys r too cute together,” and “So stunning both of you.” Interestingly, some fans are still salty about the relationship, as indicated by comments like, “I will never get used to it! No matter how many years will pass.” OK, people are entitled to their own opinions, but considering how long Brooks and Hemsworth have been together, it’s strange that a few fans are still not convinced these two are endgame.

The couple made their first public appearance in 2021 but are believed to have been secretly dating since 2019. They have been very careful about not opening their lives up to the public (which contrasts with Hemsworth’s relationship with Cyrus, which endured intense interest from fans and the media). “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” Brooks previously told Stellar Magazine in 2021 (via Daily Mail). “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”

Choosing to keep their relationship private has likely benefitted the lovebirds, and in addition to their sharing a mutual approach to fame, they reportedly have other similarities. “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley,” a source close to Hemsworth told E! News in 2021. “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle. It’s not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled.”

Despite rumblings in the media that Cyrus and some of Hemsworth’s family members did not always see eye-to-eye, Brooks reportedly has a great relationship with them. “The family very much approves and likes having her around. They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him,” the source shared.

