Who is Liam Hemsworth’s wife?

Liam Hemsworth has been a star for over a decade. He broke through in the Hunger Games films, and has continued to be a steady presence on the big screen. Most recently he took over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy smash, The Witcher. In terms of celebrity, though, he’s likely best known for being the little brother to Chris “Thor” Hemsworth and for his notable marriage to a fellow A-lister.

Recommended Videos

Hemsworth previously tied the knot with Miley Cyrus, for what turned out to be a fairly short lived marriage. The couple had a famously tumultuous relationship, and Hemsworth achieved an entirely new level of fame during his time with the singer. Since then, however, Hemsworth’s personal life has been harder to track.

Here’s what you need to know about the actor and his current relationship status.

Who is Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend?

Liam Hemsworth has only been married once, and it was to Miley Cyrus. The celebrity couple were married from 2018 to 2020. Since then, however, the actor has kept a lid on his love life, and been more cautious about what he shares with the general public.

According to People Magazine, Liam Hemsworth has been dating Gabriella Brooks since 2019. The couple were first spotted hanging out in Hemsworth’s native Australia, before making their official debut as a couple at a 2021 charity dinner. The Hunger Games star has never spoken about Brooks in interviews, nor she him.

Brooks, however, who works as a model, did talk about her desire for privacy during a profile with Stellar Magazine. The interview was conducted the same year Brooks and Hemsworth made their first public appearance together. She said:

I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.

Are Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus still friends?

Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks appear to be in a loving and well-guarded relationship. That said, the former’s ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, is still a factor in his life. The two don’t seem to interact very much, but a recent lawsuit involving Cyrus may bring Hemsworth into the mix as a talking point.

Cyrus is being sued by Tempo Music Investments over the hit song “Flowers,” with the company claiming that it steals part of the Bruno Mars song “When I Was Your Man.” The song, which was released on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday in 2023, is widely assumed to be about the actor and the emotional release Cyrus felt moving on from him.

Daily Mail reports that Cyrus is worried, however, about being dragged into court and being forced to cite Liam Hemsworth as the lyrical inspiration for the song. As far as wedding plans for Brooks and Hemsworth are concerned, insiders claim that neither party is in a hurry. “Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around,” a source told Us Magazine. “And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy