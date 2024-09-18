Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Miley Cyrus in "Flowers" music video
Image via YouTube / Miley Cyrus
Category:
Celebrities
Music

‘Oh they are BANKRUPT’: Miley Cyrus might need to buy herself some flowers after being sued for copyright infringement

Isn't that something we already knew?
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 07:05 pm

In 2023, Miley Cyrus released the ultimate moving-on song — “Flowers.” The lyrics seem to draw inspiration from her past relationship and it became a smashing success, culminating with Cyrus winning several accolades and nods, including a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Over a year and a half after its release, she is now finding herself in some legal trouble.

Recommended Videos

“Flowers” is believed to be inspired by her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Like many singer-songwriters before her, Cyrus used her relationship with The Witcher actor to inspire her writing process, and it holds several references to their romance. The single was released on Hemsworth’s birthday, and refers to their home in Malibu, California, which burned down in Nov. 2018 due to wildfire. Additionally, the song seems to be a response to Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” a song Liam Hemsworth reportedly dedicated to Cyrus in the past.

It’s this exact connection to Bruno Mars’ ballad that is getting Miley Cyrus in trouble, as she is getting sued for the “striking similarities” between Mars’ song and hers. But wait! You shouldn’t throw a grenade at Mars just yet, because he is not personally involved in the lawsuit. Instead, Tempo Music Investments, which owns a share of the copyright fot Mars’ 2013 song from his second album, Unorthodox Jukebox, wants a paycheck for it for absolutely no reason.

The chorus for “When I Was Your Man” includes the lyrics “That I should’ve bought you flowers/ And held your hand/ Shoulda gave you all my hours/ When I had the chance,” before pointing out that “All you wanted to do was dance.” In return, Cyrus’ “Flowers” answer all the claims in Mars’ song, “I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand/I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand.”

Back in January 2023, Billboard explained why Cyrus didn’t need to cite Bruno Mars or his co-writers, Andrew Wyatt, Philip Lawrence, and Ari Levine, in the writing credits on “Flowers.” It’s become a common thing for musicians to add writing credits for songs that sample or extrapolate musical similarities from other artists — remember Olivia Rodrigo’s drama for “Good 4 U” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Josh Farro? — but, in this case, “Flowers” doesn’t sample “When I Was Your Man,” nor does it share melodic similarities. “Merely using some of the same words as an older song is not considered grounds for infringement,” the outlet pointed out.

However, Tempo Music Investments doesn’t see it this way, and filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 in Los Angeles. Per People, which obtained the documents, the lawsuit reads, in part, “It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’” …Well, that’s stating the obvious. The doc adds that Cyrus “duplicates numerous melodic, harmonic, and lyrical elements” of Mars’ track. Cyrus’ co-writers, Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack, as well as Sony Music Publishing and Apple, are cited in the suit. Mars is not named in the filing. The suit further notes that “the opening vocal line from the chorus of ‘Flowers’ begins and ends on the same chords as the opening vocal line in the verse of ‘When I Was Your Man.'”

Cyrus hasn’t addressed the lawsuit so far, but fans are livid, especially as it comes a considerable time after Cyrus’s song’s release. The hit song broke multiple records, and spent eight weeks at the top of the U.S. Billboard charts, and it has become one of Miley’s staple songs. With all the positive reactions it received so far, what’s an unwanted lawsuit, if not a new opportunity to boost the song back up the charts?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.