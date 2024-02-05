How many outfits did Miley Cyrus wear at the 2024 Grammys?

While accepting the Grammy for one of the biggest categories of the coveted music awards — Record Of The Year — Miley Cyrus made sure to thank her “main gays” for how good she looked. And hot damn, did she look fantastic.

The “Flowers” singer might have won her two first-ever Grammys on Sunday in almost two decades of being a chart-topping artist, but her multiple fabulous outfits, styled by frequent collaborator Bradley Kenneth, almost outshone her victories. From her safety pins red carpet ensemble to her glamorous all-black lace bodysuit, Miley was serving real country legend exuberance, which naturally landed her in all the “Best Dressed” lists.

How many times did Miley change outfits at the 2024 Grammys?

The Grammys might only be a four-hour-long ceremony but leave it to Miley Cyrus to change outfits five times. Every time she stepped on stage, either to accept her trophies or give one of the best performances of the evening with her winning smash hit “Flowers,” the 31-year-old was wearing a different look. And all of them looked gorgeous.

Red Carpet look — John Galliano for Maison Margiela

Phots by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

This head-turning custom red carpet look by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Artisanal is made out of 14 thousand safety pins and took 675 hours to create. Inspired by another Galliano creation from Fall 1997, Miley’s look was arguably the most talked about fashion moment of the 2024 Grammys. She topped the stunning number off with couture Margiela x Louboutin tabi sandals straight from the fashion house’s viral Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

Bob Recine did the singer’s dramatic 70s-inspired max-volume hairdo, while James Kaliardos did her make-up, intended to make Miley “glow like a golden goddess, sublime, with sheer skin, glowy finish, a touchable beauty.”

Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy — Tom Ford

Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyJC Olivera/WireImage

Since we don’t actually believe you can sit down wearing that gold chain dress from the red carpet without being injured, Miley quickly changed into something more comfortable to attend the awards ceremony. When she got up on stage to accept her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers”, handed to her by one of her idols, Mariah Carey, the 31-year-old was wearing a custom beaded black halterneck jumpsuit designed by Tom Ford.

“Flowers” performance — vintage Bob Mackie

Photos by John Shearer/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One of our time’s true rockstars, Miley only needed a spotlight, a mic, and a fiery bodysuit to completely dominate the Grammys stage. Her performance of “Flowers” during which she displayed her powerful vocals and natural magnetic stage presence was one of the evening’s highlights. We strongly encourage you to google it right after this.

As for fashion, Miley and stylist Bradley Kenneth opted for a fringed silver bodysuit adorned with colorful gemstones from Bob Mackie’s Fall/Winter 2002 collection, an homage to other stage icons who’ve famously worn looks by the designer, including Cher and Tina Turner. They paired it with strappy black sandals.

Backstage — vintage Bob Mackie

Photos by Lester Cohen/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley picked up another vintage Fall 2002 Bob Mackie design for a quick backstage snap. The ensemble included a sheer lace black corset with a sweetheart neckline and matching leggings to take us all the way back to the ‘70s, reminiscent of style symbols like her Godmother, Dolly Parton, or Cher. Looking absolutely stunning, and all smiles after her first-ever Grammy win, the musician completed the look with a black ostrich feathered cape.

Record Of The Year — Gucci

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/

Miley’s fifth and last look was one of her best and rightfully saved for her biggest moment of the ceremony — winning Record Of The Year for “Flowers.” This beautiful brown sequined one-shoulder slitted dress is a custom Gucci design, with which the singer paired another fabulous feathered boa moment and a Gucci patent leather mini top handle bag with a bamboo handle.

One of our biggest sources for the details of Miley’s looks was the fan account stylishcyrus_ on Instagram.